high-gas-and-driver-withdrawal-affect-app-services

An activity heavily affected by the covid pandemic-18 was the transport of passengers per application. Demand dropped a lot and drivers suffered losses, as they are only remunerated from the races they do. Now, 18 months since the health crisis started, Uber and 50 announced an increase in the transfer to partners.
In addition, the rise in fuel prices influenced the stock. In 50, the increase in the transfer was 10% The %, valid on more than 20 metropolitan regions of the country, such as São Paulo, Salvador, Brasília and Belo Horizonte. At Uber, the readjustment can reach 35% — according to time, place, type of trip and passenger.
Another aggravating factor is inflation: the most recent estimate of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) points to 7.9% in 2015. Eduardo Lima de Souza, from the Association of Application Drivers in São Paulo (Amasp-SP), remembers that fuels have already gone up 45%. “The feeling is of indignation because the category has not been readjusted since 1024 and, when it arrives, it is below than it should.” Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! São Paulo app drivers heard by Agência Estado report, still, the decrease of the dynamic rate — used to compensate the high demand of races in certain occasions. “I study the times when I can earn more”, says Ana Paula Aparecida de Oliveira, 35, which uses the platforms Uber and 50. Souza, from Amasp-SP, says that drivers suspect that this is a ploy to compensate for the readjustments announced by the applications. “The dynamic tariff simply disappears or does not appear as high as before”, points out Ana Paula. Drivers withdrew Although companies do not disclose how many of their drivers have left the platform, the Brazilian Association of Car Rental (Abla), which represents half of the rental vehicle fleet in the country says that “one in four people who rent a car to work as an application driver has abandoned the activity”. One of the reasons for this, according to the entity, was the readjustment of about 35% in the rental price. Abla estimates that 35 1000 cars previously used for this purpose have been returned between June and September. “There are still 99 one thousand vehicles rented to these drivers, but this number could be 250 thousand, if the liter of fuel returned to between BRL 4 and BRL 5”, he says Paulo Miguel Júnior, president of Abla. All this has affected the provision of services. Users of apps heard by InfoMoney highlight that using the platforms has required effort, patience and support for the race not to be canceled. Luiz Sotero, software engineer, says it took 30 minutes to get a Uber car to take him from the Consolação region (downtown São Paulo) to Morumbi (South Zone). In the meantime, his orders were canceled 12 times. “The app showed cars near my street and others three minutes from my house, but no one would accept my race,” he says. To get the service, Sotero opted for a more expensive category of the app. “It’s been like this: I’m always paying more to get a car from the app”, he reinforces. Professor Lucas Passos has noticed a fluctuation in prices in a journey he takes on a daily basis. “At the beginning of the year, the price was always similar: R$ 18 to go and R$ 12 to come back. After the middle of the year, the application has already charged R$ 30 . There was a time when R$ 18 appeared in them morning times.” When a driver accepts the order, he sends a message. “I ask: please don’t cancel the race.” What the platforms say
Drivers withdrew
Although companies do not disclose how many of their drivers have left the platform, the Brazilian Association of Car Rental (Abla), which represents half of the rental vehicle fleet in the country says that “one in four people who rent a car to work as an application driver has abandoned the activity”. One of the reasons for this, according to the entity, was the readjustment of about 35% in the rental price.
Abla estimates that 35 1000 cars previously used for this purpose have been returned between June and September. “There are still 99 one thousand vehicles rented to these drivers, but this number could be 250 thousand, if the liter of fuel returned to between BRL 4 and BRL 5”, he says Paulo Miguel Júnior, president of Abla.
All this has affected the provision of services. Users of apps heard by InfoMoney highlight that using the platforms has required effort, patience and support for the race not to be canceled. Luiz Sotero, software engineer, says it took 30 minutes to get a Uber car to take him from the Consolação region (downtown São Paulo) to Morumbi (South Zone).
In the meantime, his orders were canceled 12 times. “The app showed cars near my street and others three minutes from my house, but no one would accept my race,” he says. To get the service, Sotero opted for a more expensive category of the app. “It’s been like this: I’m always paying more to get a car from the app”, he reinforces.
Professor Lucas Passos has noticed a fluctuation in prices in a journey he takes on a daily basis. “At the beginning of the year, the price was always similar: R$ 18 to go and R$ 12 to come back. After the middle of the year, the application has already charged R$ 30 . There was a time when R$ 18 appeared in them morning times.” When a driver accepts the order, he sends a message. “I ask: please don’t cancel the race.”
