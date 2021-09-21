high-gas-and-driver-withdrawal-affect-app-services

An activity heavily affected by the covid pandemic-18 was the transport of passengers per application. Demand dropped a lot and drivers suffered losses, as they are only remunerated from the races they do. Now, 18 months since the health crisis started, Uber and 50 announced an increase in the transfer to partners.

In addition, the rise in fuel prices influenced the stock. In 50, the increase in the transfer was 10% The %, valid on more than 20 metropolitan regions of the country, such as São Paulo, Salvador, Brasília and Belo Horizonte. At Uber, the readjustment can reach 35% — according to time, place, type of trip and passenger.