How to delete apps on iPhone

4
One of the worst adversities when using a cell phone is noticing that it is running out of storage space available for use at times you need it most — such as on trips or social events, for example — and the iPhone is no different.

While media from the iOS Photos app — or from other photo apps like Huji Cam and GoPro Quik — may account for a fair amount of this use, applications that you do not use on a daily basis are also partly to blame.

As much as there is a possibility that you can delete an application without removing its data — so that to use it again, you have to click to download it back to your iPhone — it may just no longer make sense. keep what you never actually use on your device.

    • For these cases, thinking about freeing up memory and storage space for use that will bring to your device, it might be more worthwhile to delete them. Check out the tutorial below how to do this on your iOS device.

    Step 1:

    click and long-click on your iPhone’s home screen to open edit mode. At the top left, click on the “+” icon.

    At the top left of the screen, click the “+” icon. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    Click on the “-” icon in the upper left corner of the app you want to delete from your iPhone.

    Click on the “-” icon of the app you want to delete. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 3:

    in the window that will appear on the screen, you have the option to just remove this app’s icon from the home screen. your iPhone or from actually deleting the app. Select to delete it.

    Select to delete the app. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 4:

    a confirmation will be required to delete the application, remembering that the data contained in it will also be deleted. Confirm the deletion of the app.

    Confirm the deletion of the app. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

