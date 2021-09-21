how-to-delete-apps-on-iphone

One of the worst adversities when using a cell phone is noticing that it is running out of storage space available for use at times you need it most — such as on trips or social events, for example — and the iPhone is no different.

While media from the iOS Photos app — or from other photo apps like Huji Cam and GoPro Quik — may account for a fair amount of this use, applications that you do not use on a daily basis are also partly to blame.

As much as there is a possibility that you can delete an application without removing its data — so that to use it again, you have to click to download it back to your iPhone — it may just no longer make sense. keep what you never actually use on your device.