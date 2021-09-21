these-are-the-top-five-scams-committed-on-instagram

Instagram is one of the most accessed social networks in the world, with more than 1 billion active users per month. But such large numbers also attract cybercriminals.

A survey by ESET, a threat detection company, shows the main types of cyber crimes and scams being applied on the platform. On the list, phishing and cloned account attacks are present, as well as romantic scams, no longer exclusive to dating apps.

For Camilo Gutiérrez Amaya, head of the ESET Research Laboratory in Latin America, social networks even try to moderate the platforms so that they are safe, but it is difficult to deal with scammers who use the human emotions to get money and sensitive data. Gutiérrez, however, also claims that these frauds can be easily detected, especially if users verify the information and don’t blindly trust everything in the applications.