these-are-the-top-five-scams-committed-on-instagram

Instagram is one of the most accessed social networks in the world, with more than 1 billion active users per month. But such large numbers also attract cybercriminals.
A survey by ESET, a threat detection company, shows the main types of cyber crimes and scams being applied on the platform. On the list, phishing and cloned account attacks are present, as well as romantic scams, no longer exclusive to dating apps.
For Camilo Gutiérrez Amaya, head of the ESET Research Laboratory in Latin America, social networks even try to moderate the platforms so that they are safe, but it is difficult to deal with scammers who use the human emotions to get money and sensitive data. Gutiérrez, however, also claims that these frauds can be easily detected, especially if users verify the information and don’t blindly trust everything in the applications.
Phishing
: the famous scam where the user is tricked into having their personal information and access credentials stolen is also present on Instagram. The most used strategy on the social network for this scam is to provoke a sense of urgency, with a fraudulent email saying that the victim’s personal account has been hacked and that she must enter her information in the link contained in the message. ESET recommends that, to avoid falling into this type of scam, the user pays close attention to specific elements of the messages, such as grammatical errors or generic greetings;
: Have you seen those identical celebrity profiles on Instagram? They are cloned accounts that try to impersonate people in order to deceive social network users. However, this scam is not exclusive to celebrities, with regular users being able to have their account cloned so that criminals can contact the friends of the now victim. ESET recommends that, in cases of distrust of any message, users try to contact the alleged person through other means of communication;
: the blue mark on the profile, which indicates that that account is authenticated and really belongs to who it claims to be, is taken as a of the main status tools of the social network, in addition to making users search for advertising actions. Criminals know this, and send messages to accounts without the seal offering verification for a fee. However, if payment is made, nothing changes. ESET recommends distrusting any message offering something like this on the social network;
Romantic scams
: Instagram has functions that allow its users to sell items on the platform. However, some of these ads may be fake, so users must always be on the lookout. ESET recommends that if the product in question is being sold by an unknown store, users conduct a more in-depth research about the company, especially about complaints or suspicions, before making the purchase.
