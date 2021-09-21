Sex Education Review | Season 3 is the most sexual and revolutionary so far

But, in addition to a lot of making out, the plot conquers the audience for bringing extremely important issues to the present day, showing that its characters are not satisfied with little. Season three shows that question in practice, when the Moordale school gets a new headmistress: Hope (Jemima Kirke). She is not just a straight person, but conservative and prejudiced, making students support her orders for a short time.

Sex Education is one of the most loved series on Netflix and has just won its third season, which is now available in all episodes on the streaming platform. The plot that, as the name says, addresses sex without taboos, revolves around teenage characters who are discovering sexuality. All this amidst many colorful clothes to compensate for the cold and gray days of this small town in England.

Warning: this review contains spoilers of the 3rd season of Sex Education!

Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Over the first two seasons, Sex Education showed, in fact, the students of Moordale being educated in relation to sexuality, becoming more and more curious to know their own bodies and understanding each issue involving sex — including living in practice the spread of disease. Then, in season three, they show that they already understand the importance of this education and don’t accept insult. The new episodes are more sexual than ever, but also much more mature, demystifying possible assumptions that talking about sex is banal. The arrival of the new teacher only highlighted that, for a healthy adolescence, it is necessary to educate for safe sex, as it will exist and there is no way to control the activity of hormones at this age. The option of chastity, which the director tried to implement, obviously generates misinformation and, consequently, problems such as sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies, for example.

