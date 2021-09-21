Sex Education Review | Season 3 is the most sexual and revolutionary so far

Sex Education is one of the most loved series on Netflix and has just won its third season, which is now available in all episodes on the streaming platform. The plot that, as the name says, addresses sex without taboos, revolves around teenage characters who are discovering sexuality. All this amidst many colorful clothes to compensate for the cold and gray days of this small town in England.
But, in addition to a lot of making out, the plot conquers the audience for bringing extremely important issues to the present day, showing that its characters are not satisfied with little. Season three shows that question in practice, when the Moordale school gets a new headmistress: Hope (Jemima Kirke). She is not just a straight person, but conservative and prejudiced, making students support her orders for a short time.
Warning: this review contains spoilers of the 3rd season of Sex Education!
Over the first two seasons, Sex Education showed, in fact, the students of Moordale being educated in relation to sexuality, becoming more and more curious to know their own bodies and understanding each issue involving sex — including living in practice the spread of disease. Then, in season three, they show that they already understand the importance of this education and don’t accept insult.
The new episodes are more sexual than ever, but also much more mature, demystifying possible assumptions that talking about sex is banal. The arrival of the new teacher only highlighted that, for a healthy adolescence, it is necessary to educate for safe sex, as it will exist and there is no way to control the activity of hormones at this age. The option of chastity, which the director tried to implement, obviously generates misinformation and, consequently, problems such as sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies, for example.
The new season also brings individual questions for each character, with special emphasis on the leading couple, Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey), who ended up falling apart at the end of the second season. season, but meeting again at the end of the third. Before that happened, however, both were involved in other relationships that hurt those involved, but neither of them was trivial, serving to pave the way for sensitivity and empathy.
One of the The most interesting character developments in the entire plot is from Adam (Connor Swindells), who has gone from being an annoying person to becoming a lovable young man who is allowing, for the first time in his life, to feel good feelings and express them. Part of this maturation is due to the incredible character Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), whom Adam begins to date and who helps him awaken to his true identity. Even though they don’t get together at the end, the series reinforces the importance of the learnings that come from the people who pass through our lives.
Image: Disclosure/Netflix
The third season of Sex Education is established, once again, as one of the best and most interesting productions on Netflix. The series stirs the feelings of those who are watching while those young people, and also adults, are discovering themselves between mistakes and successes, that is, just living. Bringing up issues of friendship, romance, trauma, sex and identity, the new episodes once again succeed in telling deep stories that bring identification.
Sex Education is available on Netflix in three seasons.
