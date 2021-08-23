australia coach justin langer: usman khawaja supports justin langer as australia coach: usman khawaja supports justin langer

Melbourne

Out-of-favour opener Usman Khawaja has come out in support of head coach Justin Langer, saying he should be retained till the Ashes and urged the players not to underestimate him.

Last week, talks in the Australian dressing room came out, revealing that Langer’s tough attitude and mood swings are not liked by many players. Discussions started regarding its Australian coach post.

But Khawaja, who argued with Langer in the UAE in 2018, has backed the coach. He said that the players should focus on their performance instead of making their complaints through the media.

Khawaja said on his YouTube channel, ‘How do you think JL (Langer) would feel. He might be feeling that the players are stabbing him in the back and it seems so too.

“That’s why he is so disappointed,” he said. It looks really bad. This is something that players must solve immediately. Look at it this way that it’s not always 100 percent the coach’s fault. Players are not performing. Players have to take responsibility. Khawaja said, “The players have to perform well and it is not just a matter of one person. So it is necessary to consider it.