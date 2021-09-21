how-to-force-stop-a-program-or-app-on-windows-10

It is not rare that a program crashes or stops responding in Windows . The reasons for this can be of the most diverse, such as a conflict between the software and the hardware, or even internal bugs of the application itself.
- How to record the Windows screen
- How to find out if a game runs on your PC
- How to split the Windows screen in multiple tabs
When this happens, it is best to force your stop. Windows allows you to do this in three different ways: through the Task Manager, Command Prompt or, in more extreme cases, forcing the PC to shut down. Check out how to perform each of these actions below!
- How to view the FPS of Windows games and programs 20
Through the Task Manager
Step 1
: right-click on the Windows “Task Bar” 10 and select “Task Manager”. Another option is to use the shortcut “Ctrl + Alt + Del” and select “Task Manager”. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
: right-click on the Windows “Task Bar” 10 and select “Task Manager”. Another option is to use the shortcut “Ctrl + Alt + Del” and select “Task Manager”.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Click with the Right click on the Task Bar and select “Task Manager” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 2: find which program you want to force stop, right-click on it and select “End Task” — or click the same option in the lower right corner.
Through Command Prompt
If the previous suggestion was not enough to close the program, use the Command Prompt. Step 1: in the taskbar search field, look for “Command Prompt” and open it.
Through Command Prompt
If the previous suggestion was not enough to close the program, use the Command Prompt.
Step 1: in the taskbar search field, look for “Command Prompt” and open it.
Step 2: with the window open, type the command “tasklist” and press the “Enter” key so that the system will return all the programs that are running on the PC, then find the one you want to terminate.
Enter the command “tasklist” to access the list of running programs (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 3: to force a program to stop, use the follow command and press “Enter”:
taskkill /im “name of the program”
.exe
For this example, we chose to terminate Chrome, so the command entered was:
taskkill /im chrome.exe
Use the indicated command to close the program (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 4: once this is done, the program will be properly closed by Windows.
Once this is done, the program will be properly closed (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)Force PC shutdown If none of the above s was enough, it may be necessary to force shutdown the PC. You can do this via the physical button, or use the shortcut “Alt + F4” on the Desktop. In the opened window, keep the “Turn off” option selected and click “OK”. This will cause all open programs to be forcibly closed.
Use the shortcut “Alt+F4” on the Windows Desktop to force its shutdown (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Ready! Now you can force stop a program or app on Windows 10 in three different ways.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
504766
504766 504765