best-qr-code-reader-apps

The QR Code is a convenient way to share websites, Wi-Fi networks and other files. Just scan the code, printed or displayed on a screen, to quickly access the desired content, without the need for additional steps.

The simplest method to scan a code is with your device’s camera: Android and iOS have features to identify and open the links generated by a QR Code. On the other hand, if you want to explore more functions and resources, there are applications that do the reading, allow you to create your own code and even offer more possibilities with the camera. Check the options!

1. Google Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free Google Lens is a tool that enhances your device’s camera functions. With Lens technology, it is possible to point the camera to translate content into other languages, select the text of a photo and even solve math problems. With so many functions available, QR Code reading is not left out. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Google Lens can scan codes, select text from images and translate content (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

When pointing to a QR Code with the Google app, the app automatically displays a window with the link in question, pinned over the code while moving the camera to others directions. To open the content, you just need to tap the link and access the page through your device’s browser.

Google Lens has its own app for Android, but the service has been integrated into the central app Google on Android and iOS. When accessing the app, tap the camera icon, located in the search bar, to start using the function.

two. Barcode and QR reader Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free installation with paid option (BRL 90,90)

This app is a versatile option for those who need to manage QR Codes frequently. In addition to working as a code reader, separating the most recent accesses into a history tab, the app allows you to quickly create and share your own QR Code.

Create your own code through the application (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Through the app, it is possible to create a QR Code for websites, Wi-Fi networks, documents, contact cards, clipboard texts, among other options. During configuration, there is the possibility to customize your code with different colors, icons and border format.

The Barcode and QR Reader also has a Pro version, offered on payment single of R$ 90,49. This functionality removes the display of ads and provides even more features for customizing your QR Codes.

3. Kaspersky QR Scanner

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price:

free

Kaspersky is well known for its own antivirus, but it also provides other applications for mobile phones with focus on digital security. In addition to a password manager, the company has its own QR Code reader.

Kaspersky has its own app to read QR Code (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The great highlight of Kaspersky QR Scanner is the identification of possible dangerous links in codes. Right after scanning the image, the application displays an on-screen warning about the page’s safety — a feature that is not present in other readers.

The app still keeps the most recent readings in a history tab, so you don’t miss any important content. The reader can be used to open links, access Wi-Fi networks or store contact cards.

Do you use another option? Comment!