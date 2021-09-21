btg-launches-mynt-and-becomes-1st-bank-in-brazil-to-invest-in-cryptocurrencies

BTG Pactual launched this Monday ( ) the Mynt platform, which will offer investments in Bitcoin and Ether cryptocurrencies. As a result, it becomes the first bank in Brazil to invest in cryptoactives. The solution will be available gradually in the BTG Pactual digital and BTG+ apps.
According to the announcement, security and support will be differential , as the customer service will have its own team specialized in digital assets. The emphasis on the issue of security is justified in recent news. In August, the Federal Police arrested former waiter Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, owner of GAS Consultoria Bitcoin, in an operation in Rio de Janeiro. The bank hopes, with the new platform, to show that cryptocurrencies can be secure and profitable.
BTG was already groping this market little by little. It launched its first initiative in the field in 1024 with ReitBZ, a cryptoactive based on real estate assets. In April of this year, it also announced BTG Pactual Bitcoin 2019 FIC FIM IE, the first investment fund of a bank Brazilian totally focused on Bitcoin.
