mini-gravity-wave-detector-may-have-found-something-new-in-the-universe

A new gravitational wave detector has found two signals that could take this type of research to a new level. Unlike larger instruments in the category, such as LIGO and Virgo, the new device consists only of a disk made of quartz crystal, 3 cm in diameter. Its detections, however, are still a mystery.
- Wormholes can be found in gravitational waves, study suggests
- This gravitational wave detector on the Moon could make great discoveries
- Primitive black hole and dark matter would explain these gravitational waves
When we hit a surface with a hammer, we hear the sound of the crash because the collision releases a certain amount of energy that is spread through the air in the form of ripples. These ripples, in turn, reach our hearing aid, and our brain interprets these signals as “sound”.
Similarly, the collision between massive cosmic objects such as neutron stars and black holes, release energy that spreads through the universe in the form of ripples in the fabric of spacetime. These ripples travel in all directions at the speed of light, but weaken as they move into unknown space.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!