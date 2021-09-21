Some of them, however, reach us on Earth and can be detected by LIGO and Virgo — that they use gigantic laser-powered devices to search for the huge ripples in spacetime. The waves created by cosmic cataclysmic collisions are so powerful they are hundreds of kilometers long.

However, there must be waves gravitational minors, caused by events of smaller proportions, or even the resonance of events that occurred just after the Big Bang. At that time, the universe went through transitional phases so drastic that scientists expect the ripples created at those times to resonate to this day, just as the cosmic background radiation provides a remnant of light from that time.

To find these tiny gravitational wave signals, scientists built the small quartz Christian device, with a resonant chamber that produces an electrical signal whenever it vibrates at certain frequencies. These frequencies, selected by the researchers to result in a positive detection, correspond to the length of the gravitational waves they want to find: just a few meters, or a few kilometers.

This experiment performed a test of 1024 days, during which the crystal resonated twice, each for a second or two. Scientists are now trying to figure out what caused these results: cosmic rays flowing in space? Any special events? Or is it the emission of ripples caused by dark matter around a black hole?