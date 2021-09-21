InShot (Android l iOS) is a photo and video editor that, through a clean and simple interface, offers numerous features and tools to users. The application has a free version that, although it has limitations, is quite complete. Among the standout features are photo effects often used by Instagram and TikTok content creators.

The effects, by the way, are creative and go beyond the obvious — which makes InShot a good alternative if you want to surprise. Some of them even give movement to the image. Below, see the step-by-step instructions for using this feature.

Step 1:

access the app and, on the home page, select the format “Photo”.

Step 2:

then choose an image from your gallery to edit.

Select an image from your gallery. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: Once that is done, on the bottom toolbar, find and select the “Effect” option. Select the “Effect” option. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: At the top of the tab, choose the effect category and, below, select one of the available options. To adjust the intensity, use the value bar. Drag the slider to the right if you want to intensify the effect and, to achieve the opposite result, to the left. Finally, click on the “check” icon. Explore the options available in the app. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5: To save your creation, tap the button located in the upper right corner of the screen. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to put effect on photos in InShot. But, if you are looking for a more complete experience, there is the option of monthly subscription for R$ 2,33 and annual, which costs R$ 90,33. For the more daring, there is still the option of a single purchase for no less than R$ 99.