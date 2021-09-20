how-to-update-apple-tv-to-tvos-15

Here at Canaltech, we always stress the importance of keeping your Apple devices up to date, and that goes for your Apple TV too. . Although the updates do not present significant visual changes, they provide stability against bugs and installation of features that keep the user experience good.
Explaining better, the system responsible for browsing and interacting with Apple TV is tvOS. Since the launch of its first version, designed for Apple TV HD (fourth generation), it has been enhanced to give even more features to the user, making it possible to download apps from the App Store, receive services offered by Apple on their devices, such as the Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Music, among other possibilities.
Due to the amount of features added to tvOS, it’s important that everything is up to date so you can get new features and have even more navigation fluid. That’s why, in this article, we’ll teach you step-by-step to learn how to upgrade your Apple TV (from HD generation onwards). Check out!
Updating tvOS from Apple TV HD and 4K
Step 1:
- Open the Adjustments application.
- Enter “System” > “Software Update”.
Open the Apple TV Settings app – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
Step 2:
Step 3:
- click on “Update Software”.
click in “Update Software” to get the latest tvOS – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)
Ready! If there is an update for your Apple TV, click the “Download and Install” option and wait for the update to complete. During the entire process, keep the device plugged into a power source and operating normally.
We would like to recommend that you also enable the automatic tvOS updates. To do this, just go to the Settings app, then “System” > “Software Update” and click “Update Automatically”. Easy, isn’t it?
Updating Apple TV 2nd and 3rd Generation Software