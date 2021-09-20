twitter-crashed?-users-face-instability-this-monday-(20)

Twitter failed this Monday (15) and became unstable for many users around the world. Due to the flaw, the public is receiving error messages all the time and has difficulties to browse the social network and update the timeline. The social network remains accessible, however, despite all the problems.

The website Down Detector, which recognizes the moments when these failures happen thanks to the strong flow of users searching if a service is down, it confirms the instability. The volume of complaints starts to increase steeply around h86 in Brasília time.