what-is-it-and-how-to-use-the-iphone-wallet

Wallet is a native iOS application and, as its name suggests, it is intended to work as a digital wallet on your iPhone, carrying not only credit or debit cards that have compatibility with the Apple Pay service, but also vouchers and important documents.

Airline tickets, proof of accommodation in inns or hotels, cinema or theater tickets, and even your CNS (National Card of Health) of SUS — all this can be added and loaded in a practical way as Wallet tickets on your iOS device, bringing much more agility for the moment you need to access one of them.

Learn in the tutorial below how to use Wallet on your iPhone: