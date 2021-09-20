What is it and how to use the iPhone Wallet

Wallet is a native iOS application and, as its name suggests, it is intended to work as a digital wallet on your iPhone, carrying not only credit or debit cards that have compatibility with the Apple Pay service, but also vouchers and important documents.

Airline tickets, proof of accommodation in inns or hotels, cinema or theater tickets, and even your CNS (National Card of Health) of SUS — all this can be added and loaded in a practical way as Wallet tickets on your iOS device, bringing much more agility for the moment you need to access one of them.

Learn in the tutorial below how to use Wallet on your iPhone:

Step 1:

you may eventually find the “Add to Apple Wallet” icon when purchasing movie, theater, airline tickets, and other vouchers. Click on the icon to add the document in question as a Wallet ticket.

Click on the icon to add it to your Wallet. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2:

the document will open on the screen. At the top right, click on “Add”.

At the top right of the screen, click “Add”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3:

With the document properly added to your iOS Wallet, click “OK” at the top left of the screen.

At the top left of the screen, click “OK”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 4:

and that’s it, the iOS Wallet will store all your important documents so that you have much more agility and practicality when you need to access one of them.

Access your documents quickly through the iOS Wallet. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

