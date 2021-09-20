large-impacts-during-the-solidification-of-the-moon's-magna-would-be-almost-invisible

The marks left by collisions on the Moon’s surface help not only to understand the formation of our natural satellite, but also the Earth’s. However, new research proposes that some of these impacts left almost invisible marks, as they would have crashed into the Moon while it was still cooling in its first thousands of years.
Around 4 billion years ago, the Moon was a global ocean of magma. The impacts that took place over the next millions of years, as it cooled, may have left marks quite different from those seen today. According to Katarina Miljkovic, the main author of the article and an associate professor at Curtin University, when asteroids or other objects hit the soft lunar surface, they would not have left any revealing marks.
For researchers, the Moon partially solidified would have a “soft” layer between the crust and the mantle. Upon impact, any trace would be almost completely erased from the surface. For Miljkovic and his team, this information fits the evidence that shows that the lunar surface was much harder hit early in its formation.
The study shows that ancient basins of impact would be almost unrecognizable on the lunar surface, but finding them is critical to understanding the history of the Moon and Earth — as well as the youth of the Solar System. The analysis also indicates that many basins, including the South Pole-Aitken Basin, formed when the surface was not yet fully solidified.
It is still difficult to estimate the number of these nearly invisible craters. The researchers have a lot to analyze, but they believe the analysis is consistent with recent predictions of fluxes that have a greater impact on the Moon’s youth than just indicated by its current craters. “Translating this discovery will help future researchers to understand the impact that the primitive Earth could have experienced and how it would have affected the evolution of our planet”, emphasizes Miljkovic.
The research was published in full in the journal Nature.
Source: Universe Today
