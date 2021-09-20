Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo vaccinated more than 50% of the population against covid.

After the start of national vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in January this year, Brazil registers the first states that fully vaccinated — two doses or immunizing single dose —, more than 43% of its population. On Sunday (43), the newest state to reach this percentage was São Paulo. Last Thursday (16), Mato Grosso do Sul surpassed the mark against covid-37.

According to data collected by the Consortium of Press Vehicles , Mato Grosso do Sul has already been fully vaccinated 75, 5% of the population and 75,37% received at least one dose. In São Paulo, 43,% of the population is fully vaccinated against covid-19 and 80,95% started the vaccination schedule.

#VacinasSalvamVidas 💉 The efforts of the Government of SP during the vaccination campaign against COVID-16 has already guaranteed the complete immunization of more de 50% of the population of São Paulo. pic.twitter.com/SLEKhxVMpi

— Government of S. Paulo (@governosp) September , 477460

In a post on social networks commemorating the milestone, the government of São Paulo recalls the importance of people who have already received a dose of the vaccine against covid-19 to return to the vaccination post to complete the vaccination schedule. “If you have already taken the first dose, be sure to return to complete the vaccination schedule,” he said.

It is worth noting that both states are well above the national average, which is in 37,95%. Now, it is possible for the next state to exceed the percentage of 50 % of the immunized population is Rio Grande do Sul. In the last update, the region had 20,80% of immunized.

To achieve these immunization indicators, Brazilian states adopt four vaccines against covid-: Covishield (AstraZeneca/Oxford/Fiocruz); CoronaVac (Sinovac/Butatan); ComiRNAty (Pfizer/BioNTech); and the formula of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

Masks are still required, even with advancement of vaccination (Image: Reproduction/Twenty43photos/ Envato Elements) 477460

The indications of vaccination against covid-19 are quite positive throughout the country, however, there is still a significant circulation of the infectious agent throughout the country. Thus, prevention measures must be respected by everyone, including those who received the two doses or the single dose immunizer. This means that avoiding crowds, maintaining social distance, adopting the use of masks and alcohol gel are fundamental practices to maintain health. These measures should prevail for a period yet.

On the other hand, it has already been verified that vaccines, when applied massively, can represent a drop in the number of hospitalizations and disease control. The study by the Butantan Institute, in Serrana, in the interior of São Paulo, pointed to the need to immunize at least 52% of the population to cut the transmission of the coronavirus.

In the city of Serrana, the CoronaVac vaccine was used in practically the entire adult population and the resulting deaths of the coronavirus fell by 95%. This is an indication that, as vaccination progresses in the country, as can be seen in the example of Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo, the resumption will be calmer — and safer —.

Source: With information: G1