activision-blizzard-is-being-investigated-by-us-government

The journal had access the documents of the federal agency’s lawsuit against the developer and Kotaku echoed the case. According to the paperwork, the owner of hits such as

Overwatch and Diablo must deliver documents personnel of six employees and communication logs (email and messages, for example) of CEO Bobby Kotick to see how top management is handling cases.

The door Activision’s voice, Helaine Klasky, confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that the SEC is, in fact, investigating the company of electronic games and also said that employees and former employees are being sought by the agency.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

It is noteworthy that the focus of this investigation is not exactly to ensure the well-being of the victims crime in the workplace, but investors who are not satisfied with the public image of Activision Blizzard. The newspaper says the regulatory agency wants to know how these shareholders are informed about the internal accusations and whether measures are taken quickly.