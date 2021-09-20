activision-blizzard-is-being-investigated-by-us-government

Activision Blizzard’s long-running case of allegations of harassment, abuse and toxic behavior has gained another chapter. This Monday (), the renowned North American newspaper The Wall Street Journal reported that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission) has launched an investigation into the game company.
The journal had access the documents of the federal agency’s lawsuit against the developer and Kotaku echoed the case. According to the paperwork, the owner of hits such asCall of Duty,
Overwatch and Diablo must deliver documents personnel of six employees and communication logs (email and messages, for example) of CEO Bobby Kotick to see how top management is handling cases.
The door Activision’s voice, Helaine Klasky, confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that the SEC is, in fact, investigating the company of electronic games and also said that employees and former employees are being sought by the agency.
It is noteworthy that the focus of this investigation is not exactly to ensure the well-being of the victims crime in the workplace, but investors who are not satisfied with the public image of Activision Blizzard. The newspaper says the regulatory agency wants to know how these shareholders are informed about the internal accusations and whether measures are taken quickly.
Remember the case
In July
, Activision Blizzard was sued by the state of California for allowing and encouraging toxic behavior, unequal pay, and sexual and moral harassment. Since then, allegations that men were also being harassed, the departure of the former head of World of Warcraft, the resignation of President J. Allen Brack, the departure of the director of Diablo 4 and the lawsuit by investors were some of the highlights of the event. .
Furthermore, internal reprisals such as destruction of evidence and evidence and also the repression of a union union continued to happen even after the boiling down of the accusations.
Source: Kotaku, The Wall Street Journal
