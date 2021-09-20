top-10-romantic-comedies-to-watch-on-hbo-max

Romantic comedies were a huge hit in the decade 1990 thanks to names like Meg Ryan and Julia Roberts, who helped to consolidate the genre as the main alternative to a light, fluffy, short-lived escapism. Among these features, many are from big studios like Warner Bros and even HBO, they are available in the HBO Max catalog, which is filled with romance movies with good doses of comedy.
Among movie classics, drama comedies, teenage plots and even those titles of dubious quality, HBO Max’s collection of romantic comedies is very well stocked, thank you. There are titles to suit all age groups and marital status, letting the spectator get emotional even next to the loved one or in a private movie session.
O Canaltech has searched the streaming catalog and brings it to you 10 romantic comedy titles worth play on HBO Max. So set aside the popcorn, choose your spot on the couch, and enjoy a list carefully thought out for you.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! 10. Comings and Comings of Love In a series of connected stories, this film shows the 30 the most enthralling hours of the day of the year in the lives of many Los Angeles residents: Valentine’s Day, also called Valentine’s Day 9. The Broken Hearts Gallery
The Broken Hearts Gallery
is a new film starring the star of
Stranger Things, Dacre Montgomery. The story follows young Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), who has just gone through a traumatizing breakup with her boyfriend, who is also her boss at the Whitney Museum. Not knowing what to do with the items that the relationship left behind, upon meeting the attractive Nick (Montgomery), she has the idea of organizing “The Broken Heart Gallery” in a hotel lobby. Meg Ryan is one of the top names in romantic comedies of the years 1990, and though The Lens of Love
not one of his most famous movies, it still has a cute and fun story to follow. The film follows Sam (Matthew Broderick, from
Enjoying the Crazy Life 7. Love at Second Sight
Dedicated lawyer and activist Lucy Kelson (Sandra Bullock) takes a job against her will to work directly with billionaire George Wade (Hugh Grant) as part of a deal to preserve a community center. Very indecisive and unable to deal with himself, George is dependent on Lucy’s guidance for everything from legal matters to what clothes to wear. Annoyed, she asks for the bills and, when she starts to pay notice, hires young June Carter (Alicia Witt) as her replacement. However, as her final days at the company approach, she realizes that she is in love with the executive and jealous of the new assistant. 6. Lyrics and music
With the golden years gone, Alex Fletcher (Hugh Grant) is a decadent pop star of the years 90 which now lives off nostalgic presentations at fairs, events and amusement parks. His only chance to be successful again is when the diva of the moment, Cora Corman (Haley Bennet), calls him in for a musical collaboration. But there is a condition: he must compose the song before presenting it to the singer. Plunged into a creative hangover, his salvation is Sophie Fisher (Drew Barrymore), in charge of taking care of the plants in his apartment and who, curiously, has a way with words, is willing to help him finish the song. In their third movie together, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan star in a typical enemies to lovers
at the same time they have no idea how interested they are in each other. The story follows Kathleen (Ryan), a local bookstore owner who lives with her fiance (Greg Kinnear), as she exchanges messages online with an unknown young man. What she doesn’t know is that on the other side of the screen is Joe Fox (Hanks), who owns a huge bookstore that will be built just around the corner from the young woman’s small business. The dynamic is obviously not the best at the beginning, but what neither of them has any idea of is the passion that will arise between them. 4. The new Cinderella
Teen classic is teenage classic, and in
The New Cinderella
the plot sounds even similar to Message For You
, that’s because Sam (Hilary Duff) and Austin (Chad Michael Murray) text messages all the time, but have no idea of identity from each other. She, a teenager who works as a cleaner and waitress in her stepmother’s restaurant; he, the most popular boy at the school they both attend. When she finds out who her recipient really is, Sam panics and looks for a way to look better in the face of the situation, but it’s too late for her passionate heart. Getting to know your girlfriend’s family can be difficult. Planning to ask for her hand in marriage during the family’s annual Christmas dinner — until you find out they don’t even know she’s a lesbian — is even harder. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) discovers that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has been hiding the relationship between the two of her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. two. Someone Has To Give In 1990 In Someone’s Gotta Give In, you can get ready for a laugh with a romantic comedy for there is fun. The story follows music executive Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson), who dates Marin (Amanda Peet), a young woman who is old enough to be his daughter. When the couple decides to take a trip to Marin’s mother’s house, Harry suffers cardiac arrest, leaving him in the care of Erica (Diane Keaton) and Julian (Keanu Reeves), a young local doctor. With the acquaintance, Harry ends up becoming interested in his girlfriend’s mother, but tries to hide his feelings. 1. Lifetime Guest Starring Jack Quaid, star of
The Boys
and son of Meg Ryan, Lifetime Guest
brings that romantic and predictable story of a good plot friends to lovers. The film is a kind of “friends with benefits” in a different way: accompanying each other at every wedding they are invited to—as they are both at an age where everyone around them is marrying and raising a family while they remain single. Of course, everyone knows what this will lead to, but the fun is still guaranteed, with lots of sighs at the end. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
. Here, several characters go through ups and downs throughout the story. During the course of that day, they face first dates, long relationships, teenage flirting and old flames.
8. The Lens of Love
5. Message for you
3. Does anyone warn?
Enjoying the Crazy Life), an astronomer in a small country town who is in love with the young woman. Linda (Kelly Preston). Maggie (Ryan) is a photographer in New York and no longer believes in love because of her ex-fiancé Anton (Tchéky Karyo). Both were abandoned by the people they loved, who are now together. Maggie wants revenge and convinces Sam to help her, but what will all this lead to?
brings that romantic and predictable story of a good plot friends to lovers. The film is a kind of “friends with benefits” in a different way: accompanying each other at every wedding they are invited to—as they are both at an age where everyone around them is marrying and raising a family while they remain single. Of course, everyone knows what this will lead to, but the fun is still guaranteed, with lots of sighs at the end.
