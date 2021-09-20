are-you-mei?-see-the-step-by-step-instructions-to-stay-up-to-date-with-the-internal-revenue-service

If you are an individual micro-entrepreneur (MEI) and have any debt to pay off, know that the Internal Revenue Service has extended the deadline until of September for companies in this category to regularize the situation. The good news is that the term does not include the debts of the last five years, due to the economic difficulties that small businesses had with the covid pandemic. 4 apps to open and manage your MEI account

Alert for micro entrepreneurs: fake sites charge and do not register MEI

How to generate billet DAS MEI In practice, this means that, after October, the outstanding debts prior to or up to the year of 2016 — that is, they appear in the National Simples Annual Statement (DASN) of 2016 — and which have not even been paid in installments until this year will be sent to the Attorney General of the National Treasury (PGFN). Thus, they will become Active Debts of the Federal Government, monthly updated by the SELIC rate. Despite interrupting several tax benefits and social security rights, the MEI that has debts with the Revenue does not have its CNPJ immediately called off. But that can happen if the pending is for the PGFN. Other problems include not being insured by the National Social Security Institute (INSS), being excluded from the Simples Nacional and Simei schemes by the Federal Revenue, states and municipalities and having difficulty obtaining credit in financing and loans. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! How can the MEI pay off the debt?

Debits under collection can be consulted in the DAS Generator Program for MEI (PGMEI). After the owner of the company logs in with his/her digital certificate or access code, just click on the option “Consulta Extract/Pendências” and then on “Consulta Pending on Simei”.

If there are outstanding debts, it is necessary to print or save the Simples Nacional Collection Document (DAS) to settle the pending issues. It can be generated either on the website or through the MEI application, available for cell phones (iOS | Android).

The debt amount can be high, so it can be divided in installments by accessing the portal e-CAC or the Simples Nacional Portal. Select the debts, fill in the requested information and issue the DAS to pay the first installment.

On the same portals you can consult the installment statement and issue installments that have not been debited from your checking account. If the MEI does not pay three of them, consecutively or not, or leaves only the last part open, the installment payment will be terminated and the debts will be sent for registration in Active Debt of the Union.

Source : Brazil Agency