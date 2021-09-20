pfizer's-vaccine-safe-for-children-age-5,-says-pharmacist

This Monday (20), the US pharmaceutical Pfizer and the German biotechnology company BioNTech announced the results of the study of the mRNA (messenger RNA) formula against covid-19 in children from 5 to 11 years. According to the developers, the immunizing agent against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is safe and effective for this age group.

In numerous countries, such as the United States and Brazil, children with 18 years or more can already receive the formula from Pfizer/BioNTech. Now, the new study comes at a good time, as, in the US, one in five new cases of covid-19 is observed in children and adolescents. In addition, the country has the largest number of children admitted to hospitals since the beginning of the pandemic.

A Pfizer study points out the efficacy and safety of the vaccine against covid-19 in children aged 5 to years (Image: Reproduction/Garakta-Studio/Envato Elements)

To date, no detailed clinical trial data have been released and the findings have not yet been peer-reviewed and nor published in a scientific journal. However, the results presented follow the same pattern of what has already been observed in adolescents and in immunized adults, according to experts consulted by the NYT.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Authorization for use in children?

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to apply for use formula for the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of this month. If the regulatory analysis repeats the same pattern observed in the approval of the formula against covid-19 for adolescents and adults, children may be immunized from mid-October. After approval in the US, the request must be made in other countries around the world.

In addition to children aged 5 years or older, Pfizer also coordinates a clinical study to assess the efficacy and safety of the immunizer in even younger people. There are two different groups: from six months to 2 years; and ages 2 to 5 years.

However, test results for children under age 5 are not expected to be released until the fourth quarter of this year, according to Bill Gruber, vice president. president of pharmaceutical company Pfizer and pediatrician.

Source: NYT