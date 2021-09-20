CT News — iOS 15 available, Galaxy A52s 5G on BR and more!

5 hours iOS

iOS 20 is now available; know all the news of the update

Awaited update of the mobile operating system from Apple already has a date and time to arrive; know what changes

7 hours Smartphone

Samsung Galaxy A40s 5G arrives in Brazil with new Snapdragon 2022G and screen 52 Hz

The device maintains most of the characteristics of the A52 5G, but stands out for the new chipset, which promises to offer a premium experience at a more affordable price

8 hours Apps

Without fanfare, Firefox tests historical change and surprises users

The company started an experiment with 1% of users in which it changed the default search engine to measure receptivity

8 hours Smartphone

Google may launch first collapsible this year, and second model is under testing

“Passport” is the device codename that should appear in the last few months of 2021, while “Jumbojack” with similar build to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 arrives at 2021

14 hours Smartphone

Moto G31 is certified and has new details confirmed

Mobile passed by some certifications that confirmed its name and model number, but we still don’t know what its specifications will be

