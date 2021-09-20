amazon's-best-deals-this-monday-(20)

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.
In this Monday (20), Amazon has great offers on some products that are highly sought after by the Canaltech audience. In addition to the company’s own devices, which often bring interesting features and a great cost-benefit, devices like the Poco X3 Pro are paying off. For those looking for a high-end notebook, it’s worth taking a look at the MacBook Pro with the new M1 chip available on the website.
Echo Dot ( 3rd Generation)
The Echo Dot is Amazon’s most popular smart speaker model, exactly for being cheap and having great quality. It is small and light, with dimensions of just 30 mm x 90 mm x 99 mm and weight of 265 grams. All control of the device is done via voice commands, with Alexa responding promptly. In addition to calling and sending messages to whoever you want without having to touch your cell phone, with it you can control compatible smart home devices, such as lamps, vacuum cleaners, TVs and thermostats.
Echo Dot also plays your music, being compatible with streaming services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer. Just say the command to Alexa and start enjoying your favorite songs. You can also ask a variety of questions for the assistant to answer, and perform tasks such as creating alarms, shopping lists, managing events, reading news, checking the weather, and much more.
The speaker has four long-range microphones, so Alexa hears her voice while away, in another room in the house. You can also connect Echo Dot to other speakers via Bluetooth or the 3.5mm audio cable. It is also possible to have more than one Echo device in the same home or office, synchronizing the devices to work together, making the environment even smarter.
Fire TV Stick
The Fire TV Stick has a complete operating system for your TV, transforming any device on a Smart TV. With it, you can download apps from streaming services — like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video itself — to watch on the big screen. It is also a good option for those who have an older Smart TV, who do not receive new updates or have no access to the latest services launched in recent years.
This new Fire TV Stick model has as a differential the remote control with microphone that comes in the box. It allows you to use Alexa’s personal assistant on television, and you can control the TV through voice commands. It’s an easy way to, for example, search for new movies and series in the streaming services catalogs, as you won’t have to type using the on-screen virtual keyboard.
In addition, you can take advantage of all of Alexa’s skills, such as the possibility to ask questions about various subjects, receive information about the weather, control other smart devices in the house and much more. It’s to actually turn the TV into a smart, fully connected device.
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
The Poco X3 Pro kept the distinctive design of the Poco X3, bringing a big screen of 6, 30 inches with Full HD resolution and refresh rate of 99 Hz This higher refresh rate is responsible for delivering an even more fluid experience than other devices when displaying animations, videos and games. The phone also has a fingerprint reader on the side to unlock the screen.
As it is mainly aimed at delivering good performance, the processor is one of the most important parts of the Poco X3 Pro and is also where Xiaomi brought the main improvements. It comes equipped with a Snapdragon 860 from Qualcomm, one of the best components manufactured by the company currently, only behind the models used in high-end phones, which have prices much higher than the one charged by the Poco X3 Pro.
The union of this processor with the 8 GB of RAM of the model on offer are enough for you to play any game with good quality and have the guarantee that the cell phone will not crash or choke during everyday use. Completing the details of the device, there is a very competent quadruple camera set on the back, with main, ultrawide, macro and depth sensor.