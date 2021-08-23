tendulkar on paralympics: sachin tendulkar seeks support for tokyo paralympic games, describes para players as real heroes

Highlights

India has won 12 medals in Paralympics so far India won 4 medals in Rio Paralympics India hopes to win 15 medals in Tokyo Paralympics

Terming Para players as “real life heroes”, veteran batsman Sachin Tendulkar appealed to the countrymen to support the players participating in the Tokyo Paralympic Games. The Paralympic Games will start on Tuesday.

“It is time for the Paralympic Games and I appeal to all Indians to support the country’s 54 players participating in the Tokyo Games,” Tendulkar said in a statement on Monday. Sachin said that the journey of Para players teaches that if there is passion and determination then one can do anything.

“I believe that these women and men are not players with special abilities, but women and men with extraordinary abilities who are real-life heroes for all of us,” he said.

According to Sachin, ‘Her journey of life teaches us what women and men can do with their passion, commitment and determination and serve as an inspiration to all of us.’

He added that it is important to support every player participating in the Paralympics, regardless of the outcome. “I believe that if we can support our Paralympic players in the same way that we have been supporting our Olympic heroes and cricketers, we can build a better society,” Tendulkar said.

He said, ‘And it is necessary to encourage not only the medal winners but everyone. All the 54 players participating in the Paralympic Games will not win a medal. Tendulkar expressed hope that this time India will be able to win more medals in the Paralympics.

Sachin said, ‘I am reading that we can win more than 10 medals this time. I hope we win more medals. We won four medals in Rio. If we win more than 10 medals this time, it will be a huge change that we all should celebrate.