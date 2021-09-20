online-real-estate-transactions-grow-402%-in-brazil-in-the-first-half

The first half of 2021 had a peak in the real estate market in Brazil. In June, the growth of online consumption in the segment was 502% higher than in the same period of 2020. A month earlier, in May, the interest was 428% higher than in the previous year. The data are from Criteo, a specialist in Commerce Media, which analyzed online transactions in the country during this period based on organic interactions.

With the pandemic, the real estate market had to adopt new strategies to reach consumers and video ads gained space in the sector. The study “Inside Video”, by Kantar Ibope Media, points out that, in 505954, 51% of Brazilians watched TV, streaming or live videos on social networks on various devices.