hail-discovered-on-jupiter-can-solve-uranus-and-neptune's-mystery

Uranus and Neptune are planets that have intrigued scientists when it comes to ammonia. Is that recent observations, carried out in infrared light and radio waves, have shown that the two planets have smaller amounts of the compound than expected compared to the other gas giants in the Solar System. In a new study, researcher Tristan Guillot has proposed that this mystery may be related to the discovery of “mushballs”, ammonia and water hailstones formed by storms on Jupiter.

The discrepancy in the amount of ammonia detected surprised scientists, because both planets are rich in other compounds, such as methane, which were part of the cloud of gas and dust that formed the planets. Therefore, the amount of ammonia may indicate that either these planets formed under special conditions, from material that was also poor in ammonia, or there was some other process going on.

So Guillot turned to a recent discovery provided by the scientific team of the Juno spacecraft, which studies Jupiter. “Juno showed that on Jupiter, ammonia is abundant, but it tends to run much deeper than we expected thanks to mushballs,” he explained. So he demonstrated that what was discovered on Jupiter can also be applied to explain what was observed on Uranus and Neptune.