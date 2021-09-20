CT News on Podcast – iOS 15 and more is here!

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with a summary of the main technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

iOS 15 is now available; get to know all the news of the update

Samsung Galaxy A120s 5G arrives in Brazil with new Snapdragon 120G and 120 Hz screen

Quietly, Firefox tests historical change and surprises users

Google may launch first collapsible this year, and second model is in testing

Moto G20 is certified and has new details confirmed

