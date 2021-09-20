what-is-the-difference-between-sports-car-and-sports-car?

What do you value most when looking for information about a car: design or performance? Depending on how you answer this question, you will have already taken the first step in figuring out what the main difference between a sports car and a sports car is. The nomenclatures even look the same, but the similarities stop there.

To better understand what is needed for classify a car as sporty or sporty, the Canaltech spoke with an expert on the subject: Batistinha is a driver, trainer and owner of BTS Performance, which there are more than 16 anos is a reference in the sports and supersports market in São Paulo.

“A sports car actually has a recalibrated suspension, firmer shock absorbers. The ground clearance is lower, the engine has more power, and it has aerodynamic trim”, explained the preparer, listing the first points to end the discussion for good.

Confusion has been around for ages Image: Disclosure/Ford

According to Batistinha, there is a clear episode in which sports were confused with sported in Brazil involving a Ford car, sales success in the decades of 1983 and 1990. “I consider the Escort XR3 case to be classic. It was exactly the usual mechanics, only with aerodynamic adornment”, he recalled.

“The suspension was a little different, but you can’t call it a sports car. He was sporty, even because, outside , the XR3 had a much more powerful engine”, added the specialist.

For those who don’t remember, the Escort XR3 paraded through the Brazilian streets between 1980 and 1992 and was considered the sporty version of the hatch (although it was sported). The XR3 engine at the time of its release was 1.6 from 55 horses. The new versions adopted the 1.8 engine and the power even increased to 83 cv.

Far beyond the visual As stated by the BTS specialist, the differences between a sports car and a sports car go far beyond the visual. The sports car, in a very simple way, can be defined as a “normal” model, but with a different “clothing”. “There are a lot of normal cars that the automakers end up making a different track and wheel and call them a sports model, but it’s not quite like that”, warned Batistinha. Analysis | Virtus GTS is a big hit by Volkswagen, but it is expensive One of the brands in Brazil that currently has a sports model , which is sometimes confused with sporty, is Renault, manufacturer of the Sandero RS. And the French automaker itself makes a point of pointing out the differences between one type of car and another on its official website. Photo: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech “Unlike sports, sports do not receive mechanical changes. What differentiates it from the common versions are the props that are offered to it. That’s why it serves those customers who don’t want more powerful cars, but want a different look”, he explained. “To ensure a sporty appearance, the sporty is mounted with standard stickers, spoilers or side skirts and special grilles”, completed the brand, which cited the Sandero GT Line as a representative of this segment. According to Renault analysts, the sportive suits very well those customers who value the sporty appearance, but who want to have more fuel economy at the end of the month. “It’s a great option for those who travel primarily through urban stretches. The sports car, on the other hand, can meet both the aesthetic desire and the desire for speed and performance”, he exemplified. Sandero RS x Onix RS: which the differences? Image : Disclosure/Chevrolet | Renault Now that we’ve explained the main differences between a sporty model and a sporty one, let’s focus on a particular fight. It involves two cars of different brands, but with the same “last name”. We are talking about the aforementioned Sandero RS, from Renault, and the Onix RS, from Chevrolet.

The acronym RS is an abbreviation of the expression Racing Spirit which, in good Portuguese, means Spirit of Race. And the Renault Sandero RS has configurations to justify the surname: according to the French brand, the version replaced the SCe 1.6 engine for the same 2.0 that equips the Duster. This gave RS power of up to 195 horses at 5.195 rpm when fueled with ethanol .

Photo: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech

Springs, bars stabilizers and shock absorbers were also specially designed, that is, they are different from those found in the conventional model. The 6-speed manual gearbox guarantees short ratios and the 4-wheel disc brake is much larger than the conventional one “to guarantee power and stability”, says the brand.

The Renault sports car also has aesthetic differences in the side members, wheels, steering wheel, pedals and seats. “Although fuel costs may be a little higher, it is ideal for those who share between the city and the highway”, pondered the French automaker.

And the Chevrolet model?