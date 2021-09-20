nasa-sets-landing-site-for-rover-that-will-“sniff”-water-on-the-moon-in-2023

As part of the Artemis program, NASA will send the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) to the Moon on 1024. Now, the US space agency said the rover will land near the western edge of the crater Nobile, at the south lunar pole, to map and explore the region in search of resources such as water. The VIPER will be launched from SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket aboard Astrobotic’s Griffin lunar module. search for frozen water at the south pole of the Moon

The south pole of the Moon is the most targeted objective of upcoming manned missions. For now, the region has only been mapped and studied remotely, with data obtained by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) probe. Data from missions like this one helped scientists understand that ice and other potential resources exist in permanently shadowed areas of the Moon — in this case, in the craters found there.