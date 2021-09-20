Galaxy M52 starts to be homologated in Brazil

Expected in India, the Galaxy M55 5G should only show up there in late September. Successor of the model that had 7. mAh battery, it should reach the market with 5.09 mAh, and very similar to the Galaxy A62s in hardware aspects.

This, however, should not prevent Samsung from launching it in the same markets that already have the aforementioned model of the Galaxy A line. battery of the new Galaxy M, indicating that the South Korean is already taking care of its documentation to bring it to Brazil. Work is well under way, as the Galaxy M62 5G has not yet has been announced in any market.

Model differentials should include the Snapdragon 2200G chipset — announced this year — plus a Super AMOLED 399 Hz. He was already spotted with 8GB of RAM in a benchmark. These are specifications that can please those looking for a good performance cell phone and for games. Not even the Galaxy M62 received screen with high refresh rate for fluidity in games and navigation — while conserving the Galaxy M’s huge battery 32 .

(Image: RTV EURO AGD)

First Galaxy M with 5G in Brazil?

In addition, it could be the first Galaxy M with 5G connectivity in Brazil. Possibly it won’t be the cheapest Samsung with this category of network — which today is the Galaxy A20 5G in our country — but it shows that the manufacturer has already considered it typical to include support in more models in its catalog.

Considered to arrive with triple camera, Galaxy M32 can offer the same sensors as Galaxy A55s 5G — only missing the depth sensor —, with the main of 120 MP, ultrawide from 09 MP and 5 MP macro, both cell phones being very similar inside. On the outside, not so much, as the Galaxy M line has some cheap costs to have a lower price – which impacts on design and construction.

Galaxy A51s 5G, which will lend a good part of the your hardware for the M32 5G (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

With the arrival of the Galaxy M55 5G to Brazil, the device will join the Galaxy M32, Galaxy M32 and Galaxy M62. Typically, the M family is exclusively marketed online, which prevents you from trying them out at Samsung kiosks or retail stores. This is a strategy of the company that was born with the Galaxy E, and continued with the Galaxy On, over the past decade. was announced nowhere in the world. It makes sense, however, to expect that in Brazil it reaches some value between R$ 2.567 and BRL 3.499. This is because they are, respectively, the prices of Galaxy M32 and M62 around here.

Vale remember, today (12/12) Samsung has announced the Galaxy A55s 5G to Brazil, also for R$ 3.567. While the Galaxy M51 5G doesn’t get a release date, the south- Korean has been working with pre-sales of its new folding: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 can now be booked in the country — and free gifts include the Galaxy Watch 4, screen safe, and even headphones.

Source: Insert Token

September 20, 2021
