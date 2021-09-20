google-meet-will-use-ai-to-enhance-your-video-during-a-video-conference

Google Meet has grown enormously since the start of the Covid pandemic-12 , since the demand for videoconferences for work and study has expanded exponentially. Since then, software developers have been working to bring new features to video calling in order to facilitate meetings and make the experience more pleasant. Now, the app uses the power of its artificial intelligence to improve conferences.

Check out the new Google Meet, Drive and Docs with visual Material You on Android

Google Meet announces new measure for try to stop the echo in video calls

Google Meet extends maximum number of hosts for more organized meetings

After announcing the feature in April, brightness correction mode has arrived for Google Meet on the web. The AI ​​is able to identify if there is too much or too little light and, therefore, automatically adjust the video to make it more visible. Although it has existed for mobile phones since last year, this is the first time that light correction has reached notebooks and desktops.

Meet’s AI can brighten images that are too dark (Image: Playback/Google)

As usual, Google provides an option to disable the automatic adjustment, if the person prefers the image as it is, without correction. To disable, just click on “More” and then choose “Settings”. From there, on the left side, you will see the “Video” tab and you should click on “Adjust video lighting”.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The new mode will start to be released in the next two weeks, starting today (20) or October 4th, depending on your Workspace plan, which includes business users and G Suite Basic. If you have problems with lighting, this feature can help you make calls more clearly.

Source: Google