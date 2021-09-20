museum-uses-artificial-intelligence-to-facilitate-the-search-for-works-of-art

Researchers at Northumbria University, England, have developed a new method that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve visual search engines. The Deep Discoveries project creates a search platform that identifies and combines digitized images to facilitate the user experience.

Instead of typing a keyword into a conventional search box, the new visual search uses a primary query image and integrated computer vision to find similar collections based on pre-programmed criteria such as colors, texture patterns and geometric shapes.

“We found objective ways to visually demonstrate the artificial intelligence reasoning to improve search criteria within the platform. After several attempts, we were able to improve the visual search engine using much more complex image comparison functions”, explains design professor Jo Briggs, co-author of the study.

User experience

The new method of visual research was implemented in the collection of the British National Archives to catalog thousands of digitized collections. The idea is to create an interface capable of making search engines more precise, using specific parts of images to find similar items.