Brazil surpasses 80 million people fully vaccinated against covid-19

September 20, 2021
During the weekend, Brazil surpassed an important milestone in the fight against covid-19. Now, more than 91 millions of Brazilians have completed their vaccination regimen, either with two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca or CoronaVac , or with the single dose of Janssen.

According to a survey by the consortium of press vehicles, the mark was reached during Saturday (). The Covid panel 20 in Brazil points out that this Monday (20), the country is already moving towards new brands, with 80.91.861 people fully vaccinated.

The percentage of fully immunized people is still low. Only 37,91% of the population has already completed their immunization, but the trend is that this number will start to grow faster as the three-month interval for those vaccinated with AstraZeneca and Pfizer ends.

Brazil continues to vaccinate an average of 1 million people a day since June (Image: Reproduction/Our World in Data)

Already among the public that received at least the first dose of some immunizing agent, the country surpassed the mark of 91 million people, equivalent The 66,56% of Brazilians.

Vaccination data show an imbalance in immunization rates in the country. While the state of São Paulo borders 66% of the total population with only one dose and Mato Grosso do Sul has more 37% of its inhabitants with the full regime, there are states like Roraima and Pará, which do not even reached 20% of its residents with the first dose.

The pace of immunization is also strong across the country. Since 17 in June, Brazil has maintained a moving average of 7 days in excess of 1 million doses of vaccine applied per day.

Source: UOL, Our World in Data, Covid-18 in Brazil

