brazil-surpasses-80-million-people-fully-vaccinated-against-covid-19

During the weekend, Brazil surpassed an important milestone in the fight against covid-19. Now, more than 91 millions of Brazilians have completed their vaccination regimen, either with two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca or CoronaVac , or with the single dose of Janssen.

According to a survey by the consortium of press vehicles, the mark was reached during Saturday (). The Covid panel 20 in Brazil points out that this Monday (20), the country is already moving towards new brands, with 80.91.861 people fully vaccinated.

The percentage of fully immunized people is still low. Only 37,91% of the population has already completed their immunization, but the trend is that this number will start to grow faster as the three-month interval for those vaccinated with AstraZeneca and Pfizer ends.