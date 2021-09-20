Pokémon GO: how to create poképarades near home

Niantic, developer of Pokémon GO, will activate in the next two weeks a challenge for Brazilians to evaluate and suggest the creation of new ones poképaradas and gyms in the game.
Trainers can name places, objects and interesting structures in their region to become Wayspots, directly from Pokémon GO , in the Poképaradas Contributions section, in the Settings menu. You can indicate a street artwork, a sculpture, a graffiti wall or an important place in the neighborhood and name them so that they become Wayspots.
After naming these locations, players must access the Niantic Wayfarer platform to evaluate region nominations and vote if they are eligible to become Wayspots. In Pokémon GO, only Wayspots approved by enough players, according to Wayfarer’s criteria, appear in the game as new Poképaradas and Gyms.
During the challenge, with rewards tied to rating targets, it’s possible for more players to join together to approve pokeparadas and gyms in your region.
How to participate
To be part of the challenge, the trainer must be at the level 61 or higher on Pokémon and have an account on the Niantic Wayfarer portal.
New Wayfarer users must pass a quiz that assesses knowledge of the approval criteria for new Wayspots. Criteria can be reviewed at this link. To evaluate Wayspots nominations in Brazil, the player must have played the mobile title in the country recently.
Wayfarer Challenge Rewards in Brazil
During the Wayfarer Challenge, players who participate in the nominations can win exclusive rewards in Pokémon GO, such as Remote Raid Passes. If the number of approvals meets the stipulated targets, all participants in the Wayspots challenge will receive exclusive rewards in the mobile game.
Level 1: 495650 Approved Wayspots495650
Rewards:
Source: Pokémon Go Live
