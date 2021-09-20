Sennheiser CX True Wireless Review | Excellent in audio, basic in the rest

Five years ago, Apple removed the headphone jack from their cell phones, using as one of the arguments the improvement in audio quality than other types of connections — such as Bluetooth — could offer. The Sennheiser CX True Wireless, released now in 505216, is proof that this is true.
This TWS headset (“true wireless stereo”, or “completely wireless stereo”, in translation non-literal) shows that it is possible to have clean sound that allows the listener to distinguish the different instruments in a song at a not excessively high price. The product is priced similarly to Samsung’s competitors and offers superior audio quality, despite sacrificing some extra features for that. experience. I also explain each main feature of the headset and why I think it is one of the best in sound quality for less than R$1. currently available in Brazil.
Pros
Cons
Design and Construction
The product is still IPX4 certified, with resistance to splashing water. In other words, it is possible to continue listening to your music even in the rain, in addition to practicing physical activities without compromising the integrity of your headphones.
“Despite their bulky size, the headphones are very light and comfortable to wear. I, who personally don’t like in-ear headphones, felt good to stay with them for a long time without feeling uncomfortable. The fact that there are four sizes of tips is a differential for other models I’ve tested, and the smaller one had a good fit in my ear canal without hurting.”
Note that the headphones have a design that doesn’t include any other way to stay in your ears, so using the right ear tip is essential to avoid them. fall down. The best fit, of course, is also important to offer the greatest possible comfort.
Inside the box, you have three pairs of extra tips, stored in an envelope for each size, as well as manuals and a short USB-C to USB-A cable for charging the case in one of your computer’s ports. The Sennheiser CX True Wireless can be found in black or white.
Noise Canceling