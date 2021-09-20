Sennheiser CX True Wireless Review | Excellent in audio, basic in the rest

Five years ago, Apple removed the headphone jack from their cell phones, using as one of the arguments the improvement in audio quality than other types of connections — such as Bluetooth — could offer. The Sennheiser CX True Wireless, released now in 505216, is proof that this is true.

This TWS headset (“true wireless stereo”, or “completely wireless stereo”, in translation non-literal) shows that it is possible to have clean sound that allows the listener to distinguish the different instruments in a song at a not excessively high price. The product is priced similarly to Samsung’s competitors and offers superior audio quality, despite sacrificing some extra features for that. experience. I also explain each main feature of the headset and why I think it is one of the best in sound quality for less than R$1. currently available in Brazil.

Excellent audio quality;

Comfortable;

Four tip options. Cons

Case a little big;

Absence of extra features.

Design and Construction CX True Wireless design resembles a “box” (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) The headphones are TWS type , that is, each side is independent, with no wires connecting to each other. They are housed in a carrying case that has a battery and can make up to two full recharges without needing access to an outlet. This case is rectangular in shape and a bit large in size, and is quite visible if kept in a pants pocket. The case lid has a magnetic closure, but it is very easy to open. It attaches to the back of the box, where you can see a USB-C port for connecting a charging cable. On the front, there is an identification LED that changes color according to the battery charge in the case or in the headphones: red when there is no battery, yellow when there is only one 50% is green when full. With the headphones stored, it shows their charge, and when you remove them you can know the status of the case’s battery. Furthermore, the carrying case is practically all smooth, with matte plastic finish, and the glossy Sennheiser symbol on top of the lid. At the bottom, there is technical information about the model and the place of manufacture. Each earpiece is also of considerable size and a “box” shape, to house a good amount of battery and also technologies that ensure good audio quality. Each side has an interchangeable silicone tip, with four size options: Small, Small, Medium, and Large. An LED indicator is on the side, on the inside of the phone, which still has the identification of the side (L, for left, and R, for right) and the recharge connectors. Nos sides, you find only one of the microphones, while the second is on the outer part. There is also the Sennheiser logo, which is the tactile area for controlling playback and answering calls. LED indicates amount of charge (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The product is still IPX4 certified, with resistance to splashing water. In other words, it is possible to continue listening to your music even in the rain, in addition to practicing physical activities without compromising the integrity of your headphones.

“Despite their bulky size, the headphones are very light and comfortable to wear. I, who personally don’t like in-ear headphones, felt good to stay with them for a long time without feeling uncomfortable. The fact that there are four sizes of tips is a differential for other models I’ve tested, and the smaller one had a good fit in my ear canal without hurting.”

Note that the headphones have a design that doesn’t include any other way to stay in your ears, so using the right ear tip is essential to avoid them. fall down. The best fit, of course, is also important to offer the greatest possible comfort.

Inside the box, you have three pairs of extra tips, stored in an envelope for each size, as well as manuals and a short USB-C to USB-A cable for charging the case in one of your computer’s ports. The Sennheiser CX True Wireless can be found in black or white.

Noise Canceling