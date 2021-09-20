Sennheiser CX True Wireless Review | Excellent in audio, basic in the rest

Five years ago, Apple removed the headphone jack from their cell phones, using as one of the arguments the improvement in audio quality than other types of connections — such as Bluetooth — could offer. The Sennheiser CX True Wireless, released now in 505216, is proof that this is true.

    This TWS headset ("true wireless stereo", or "completely wireless stereo", in translation non-literal) shows that it is possible to have clean sound that allows the listener to distinguish the different instruments in a song at a not excessively high price. The product is priced similarly to Samsung's competitors and offers superior audio quality, despite sacrificing some extra features for that. experience. I also explain each main feature of the headset and why I think it is one of the best in sound quality for less than R$1. currently available in Brazil.

    Pros

  • Excellent audio quality;
  • Comfortable;
  • Four tip options.

    Cons

  • Case a little big;
  • Absence of extra features.

    Design and Construction

    CX True Wireless design resembles a “box” (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    The headphones are TWS type , that is, each side is independent, with no wires connecting to each other. They are housed in a carrying case that has a battery and can make up to two full recharges without needing access to an outlet. This case is rectangular in shape and a bit large in size, and is quite visible if kept in a pants pocket.

    The case lid has a magnetic closure, but it is very easy to open. It attaches to the back of the box, where you can see a USB-C port for connecting a charging cable. On the front, there is an identification LED that changes color according to the battery charge in the case or in the headphones: red when there is no battery, yellow when there is only one 50% is green when full. With the headphones stored, it shows their charge, and when you remove them you can know the status of the case’s battery.

    Furthermore, the carrying case is practically all smooth, with matte plastic finish, and the glossy Sennheiser symbol on top of the lid. At the bottom, there is technical information about the model and the place of manufacture.

    Each earpiece is also of considerable size and a “box” shape, to house a good amount of battery and also technologies that ensure good audio quality. Each side has an interchangeable silicone tip, with four size options: Small, Small, Medium, and Large. An LED indicator is on the side, on the inside of the phone, which still has the identification of the side (L, for left, and R, for right) and the recharge connectors.

    Nos sides, you find only one of the microphones, while the second is on the outer part. There is also the Sennheiser logo, which is the tactile area for controlling playback and answering calls.

    LED indicates amount of charge (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    The product is still IPX4 certified, with resistance to splashing water. In other words, it is possible to continue listening to your music even in the rain, in addition to practicing physical activities without compromising the integrity of your headphones.

    “Despite their bulky size, the headphones are very light and comfortable to wear. I, who personally don’t like in-ear headphones, felt good to stay with them for a long time without feeling uncomfortable. The fact that there are four sizes of tips is a differential for other models I’ve tested, and the smaller one had a good fit in my ear canal without hurting.”

    Note that the headphones have a design that doesn’t include any other way to stay in your ears, so using the right ear tip is essential to avoid them. fall down. The best fit, of course, is also important to offer the greatest possible comfort.

    Inside the box, you have three pairs of extra tips, stored in an envelope for each size, as well as manuals and a short USB-C to USB-A cable for charging the case in one of your computer’s ports. The Sennheiser CX True Wireless can be found in black or white.

    Noise Canceling

    The phone is intra-auricular and muffles sounds external when occupying the ear canal (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    The Sennheiser CX True Wireless has passive noise cancellation, meaning it muffles the sound by fitting the tip into your ear canal. And then the fact of finding the ideal tip becomes even more important, as it is part of this system.

    And, even without an active noise cancellation, the sound insulation is very good. I daresay even better than some models with the ANC — as long as you use the right tip, remember this.

    Even some more impactful sounds, like heavy vehicle engines, they are reasonably muffled by passive isolation. That way, you can focus on what’s playing, rather than being distracted by what’s going on around you. However, remember: when walking on the street, it is good to be aware of your surroundings to avoid accidents.

    Sound quality

    Those who know Sennheiser already have an idea of ​​what to expect in terms of audio quality from their devices. The CX True Wireless is amazing for anyone who has only tried wireless headphones from less reputable brands in this regard. Don’t take this the wrong way, this is not about saying that the others are bad. On the contrary.

    The Sennheiser CX True Wireless has clean sound that makes every detail of the music identifiable. Treble, bass, mid, whatever: it delivers everything, so you can easily distinguish each instrument. In terms of audio quality, this is one of the best wireless headphones you can buy without overspending.

    CX True Wireless has great sound quality for a wireless phone of less than R$1.10 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    In fact, it’s amazing what this relatively compact-sized device can deliver. Of course, compared to most TWS headphones available on the market today, the CX True Wireless is even a little big, but everything is explained when you press the play button to start listening to music.

    I took the test on Spotify, with the high music quality in the app. Of course this also influences a lot, but it makes perfect sense in this case, for you to get the most out of the headphone sound. Even when playing lower quality media, everything is very audible, with little distortion and audio is always clean.

    The device has a dynamic 7mm driver with Sennheiser’s TrueResponse Transducer technology , and has a frequency response from 5 Hz up to 21.000 Hz. And it supports SBC, AAC and aptX codecs.

    Audio capture

    Good sound quality goes beyond playback. Sennheiser is best known in the audiovisual industry for its microphones, and the CX True Wireless has great pickup for a wireless headset. Each side has two microphones, totaling four for the system, which does very good noise reduction and ensures your voice is clean for video transmissions or even video audio recording — for cell phones that allow the use of Bluetooth headphones when capturing .

    The Sennheiser CX True Wireless is very good to use in calls, with a very precise filter of ambient sounds without making your voice excessively muffled or “robotic”, as happens with some TWS headphones more affordable. For those who are more demanding, you may notice a little distortion and muting in the recorded audio.

    Battery and connectivity

    Battery life is a little disappointing, but it’s enough for the whole day (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    You can connect the Sennheiser CX True Wireless quickly and simply on your device’s Bluetooth connections screen. This goes for your cell phone, tablet or computer.

    If the device cannot find the headphones, just touch and hold the touch area for three seconds, or until you hear a voice say “pairing” (“pairing”). The connection is made without major problems and, depending on the device, it is already active as audio playback and capture right away.

    An alternative is to use the Sennheiser application, available on both the Play Store and App Store. The Sennheiser Smart Control app also releases some extra functions, such as the equalizer, for you to make some audio adjustments, in addition to increasing your voice feedback during calls or changing the tactile sensor controls.

    Battery life

    Sennheiser promises up to 27 hours of playback with the handset by ear, being 9 hours on a single charge and up to two full recharges with the carrying case. But everything will depend on how you use the CX True Wireless, since, in the test I did, the phone ended 6 hours of use with just 10% charge remaining.

    In this period, the headset was always very close to the paired device while playing songs on Spotify in high quality. The volume was always at medium, and there was almost no interaction with the headphones to pause or advance music. There were also no calls during the six hours of testing.

    Is it possible to extract the nine hours of playback? Probably. But for that you have to keep the volume down and use a little lower playback quality. In any case, there are more than six hours of uninterrupted music, which is already a very good mark, and guarantees the practice of physical exercise or even a day of work without problems – remembering that lunchtime can be used to recharge .

    Case offers up to two full recharges for each side of the Sennheiser phone (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Important reminder: it’s totally normal for one side to last less time than the other. This is due to the difference in distance between each side of the handset and the paired device, or even because one of them connects to the cell phone and the other handset. According to Sennheiser, the CX True Wireless was designed to switch which side works as a bridge between the other side and the device each time you put them in the case, precisely to avoid a very big difference in duration. I did the test in uninterrupted playback, without keeping the headphones in the case in no time.

    Technical data

    • Impedance: not informed;
  • Response frequency: 5 Hz – 11. Hz;
  • Weight: 6 g per earphone, Case: 37 g;
  • Connection: USB- C;
  • Supported sound profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP;
  • Battery: 73 mAh by phone ear, 73 mAh in the case of charging;
  • Bluetooth: 5.2, class 1, Low Energy;
  • Signal range: not informed;
  • Certification: IPX4.

    • Accessories

  • Carrying case;
  • USB-C cable;
  • Four pairs of silicone tips.

    • Direct Competitors

    Thinking about the audio quality, you will only find competitors higher price, especially in models from Sennheiser or Edifier, highly regarded brands among audiophiles. The CX Plus True Wireless model is a similar alternative, with active noise cancellation for those who prefer to isolate themselves more from the outside world when listening to music.

    For a similar price, you can currently find Galaxy Buds Pro, from Samsung, which has a slightly inferior sound to the CX True Wireless. There, it may be worth thinking about another model from previous generations of the South Korean, such as the Galaxy Buds Plus. The main advantage of these models for Sennheiser is the support for wireless charging.

    Conclusion

    Sennheiser’s logo is the tactile area phone (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    The Sennheiser Wireless Stereo Headphones are designed for those looking for a light daily companion for both their use and their pockets when shopping. The battery lasts all day, even if it doesn’t reach the estimate made by the manufacturer, and the audio has a quality difficult to find in models of the same price range.

    Another audience is those who practice activities and want a good pair of water resistant in-ear headphones. In this case, despite the great passive noise cancellation, the CX True Wireless allows some external sound to reach your ears, and you can run or do a series of exercises without completely isolating yourself from the world.

    “Sennheiser’s CX True Wireless focuses much more on sound quality than other aspects, and stands out in this regard. The battery life is a little disappointing, but it’s enough for a full day of use, even more by adding the two recharges with the carrying case.”

    If your focus is on audio quality, this is your headphone. Its price varies in a range of R$ 519 to R$ 1., and it’s hard to find such clean and distinguishable sound at this value. If you’re looking for extras like wireless charging, this may not be the ideal model for you — although the Sennheiser model at least offers some water resistance, rare in cheaper models.

