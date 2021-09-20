auto-chess-style-games-for-mobile

Auto Chess is an example of a game whose birth went from one mod to another title. Drodo Studio was responsible for the creation and popularization of the strategy sub-genre, through Dota 2 in 18. The basis for the creation is the classic Chinese game Mahjong that seeks to stop the opponent’s advance through combinations of pieces.

Auto Chess

Auto Chess fits perfectly into mobile devices and that’s what we’ll talk about today. Through these titles, players put their adaptability and real-time strategy to the test, in a competitive environment against other players. A plate full of creativity and competition.

Teamfight Tactics

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 1.2 GB for both platforms (version 12.05)

Riot Games delivers with Teamfight Tactics (TFT), a special title of the genre, works canonically with the established universe of League of Legends. The title hit the public in the middle of 2019 and its season is based on specific themes , lasting a few months and rewarding players with cosmetics.

The relevance of the game does not only remain with the themes of season, but also with mechanics introduced at the beginning of each new theme. Currently the game features “Radiant Items”, giving a big bonus to the character. It serves as a counterpoint to the “Dark Item” from the previous Pass, which gave a big bonus at some cost.

Through its characters and constant work to keep the game fresh in the base mechanics, Teamfight Tactics excels in the genre and tests the player’s skills. I didn’t tell you about the cosmetics, right? Each season the number increases, so if you are the type who loves to play all the style, this is for sure your

Play intense matches with the charismatic League of Legends characters in search of victory

Auto Chess

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (optional in-house purchases) 

Size: about 1.8GB for Android and 2.1GB for iOS (version 2.5) 

Drodo Studio started it all, so it's only fair that we honor this title that followed the original idea into an independent project, taking inspiration from classic RPG races like Goblins, Dwarves and Humans, mixing with their author characters, to deliver an exciting and fun universe to the player. In a chess-inspired setting, with size 8×8, players place their pieces and create synergies through the races and classes available to be the last survivor among the eight that make up the match. It is important to think both about pieces that will cause damage and which ones will help the supported team, keeping the team strong and alive. As the game depends on both strategy and luck, it is important to know how to adapt parts available for purchase. Waiting for a specific character to close your composition can be the reason for your defeat. Keep an eye out for opponents, see what characters they are buying and what items they make to increase your chances. Auto Chess is the result of Drodo Studio and one of the forerunners of the genre

Dota Underlords

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 1.1GB for Android and 1.2GB for iOS (version 1.0)

Valve, seeing the possibility through a mod created by a mod, decided to invest in its own version , following the opposite path from the traditional Dota Auto Chess, and Underlords went public in 2019 , gaining fans and investing in more game modes, which pleases both players who enjoy competing and those who want a casual experience.

The title also works with a Battle Pass, which tells a story to the throughout its duration. Currently, four Underlords fight for a prominent position and the player must choose one of them to lead the team that creates the victory. Don’t forget to think long term to build powerful synergies, as well as buy identical characters to make them even more powerful. play against each other, Underlords allow that. You can log in on your PC, start a game, and if a friend wants to play too, but only on your cell phone, no problem. Valve has created a very complete space so that the experience is focused on what the player wants.