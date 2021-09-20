Auto Chess style games for mobile

Auto Chess is an example of a game whose birth went from one mod to another title. Drodo Studio was responsible for the creation and popularization of the strategy sub-genre, through Dota 2 in 18. The basis for the creation is the classic Chinese game Mahjong that seeks to stop the opponent’s advance through combinations of pieces.

The mechanics of

Auto Chess fits perfectly into mobile devices and that’s what we’ll talk about today. Through these titles, players put their adaptability and real-time strategy to the test, in a competitive environment against other players. A plate full of creativity and competition.

Teamfight Tactics

  • Compatibility:

    Android, iOS

  • Price:

    free (internal purchases optional)

  • Size: about 1.2 GB for both platforms (version 12.05)

Riot Games delivers with Teamfight Tactics (TFT), a special title of the genre, works canonically with the established universe of League of Legends. The title hit the public in the middle of 2019 and its season is based on specific themes , lasting a few months and rewarding players with cosmetics.

The relevance of the game does not only remain with the themes of season, but also with mechanics introduced at the beginning of each new theme. Currently the game features “Radiant Items”, giving a big bonus to the character. It serves as a counterpoint to the “Dark Item” from the previous Pass, which gave a big bonus at some cost.

Through its characters and constant work to keep the game fresh in the base mechanics, Teamfight Tactics excels in the genre and tests the player’s skills. I didn’t tell you about the cosmetics, right? Each season the number increases, so if you are the type who loves to play all the style, this is for sure your

game.

Play intense matches with the charismatics League of Legends characters in search of victory (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Auto Chess

  • Compatibility: Android, iOS

  • Price:

    free (optional in-house purchases)

  • Size: about 1.8GB for Android and 2.1GB for iOS (version 2.5)

    • Drodo Studio started it all, so it’s only fair that we honor this title that followed the original idea into an independent project, taking inspiration from classic RPG races like Goblins, Dwarves and Humans , mixing with their author characters, to deliver an exciting and fun universe to the player.

    In a chess-inspired setting, with size 8×8, players place their pieces and create synergies through the races and classes available to be the last survivor among the eight that make up the match. It is important to think both about pieces that will cause damage and which ones will help the supported team, keeping the team strong and alive.

    As the game depends on both strategy and luck, it is important to know how to adapt parts available for purchase. Waiting for a specific character to close your composition can be the reason for your defeat. Keep an eye out for opponents, see what characters they are buying and what items they make to increase your chances.

    Auto Chess is the result of Drodo Studio and one of the forerunners of the genre (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

    Dota Underlords

  • Compatibility:

    Android, iOS

  • Price:

    free (internal purchases optional)

  • Size:

    about 1.1GB for Android and 1.2GB for iOS (version 1.0)

    • Valve, seeing the possibility through a mod created by a mod, decided to invest in its own version , following the opposite path from the traditional Dota Auto Chess, and Underlords went public in 2019 , gaining fans and investing in more game modes, which pleases both players who enjoy competing and those who want a casual experience.

    The title also works with a Battle Pass, which tells a story to the throughout its duration. Currently, four Underlords fight for a prominent position and the player must choose one of them to lead the team that creates the victory. Don’t forget to think long term to build powerful synergies, as well as buy identical characters to make them even more powerful. play against each other, Underlords allow that. You can log in on your PC, start a game, and if a friend wants to play too, but only on your cell phone, no problem. Valve has created a very complete space so that the experience is focused on what the player wants.

    Choose your team to form powerful synergies in Valve’s auto chess (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

    Chess Rush

  • Compatibility:

    Android, iOS

  • Price:

    free (internal purchases optional)

    • Size:

    about 1.5 GB for both platforms (version 1.18)

    Chess Rush is another standout title in the genre, featuring multiple modes for players to play thrilling matches in pursuit of the “King of the Board” title. With more than fifty characters, there is more than enough to let your creativity run wild and test different compositions until you find the one you like the most.

    Tencent has Turbo Mode for whoever don’t want a very long match. This mode finds players faster and counts around ten minutes, allowing multiple matches to be played in place of one. It’s a fun mode and opened the way for rivals to look for something similar.

    Isn’t playing alone your vibe? Chess Rush allows you to form duos or quartets with your friends and work together to win the duel. The matches are always eight players, regardless of the mode, and precisely because it allows so much choice, Tencent stands out in this genre that grows every day.

    Play fast and intense matches in this Tencent auto chess (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Captura of screen)

    Might & Magic: Chess Royale

  • Compatibility:

    Android, iOS

  • Price:

    free (internal purchases optional)

  • Size: about for Android and 521 MB for iOS (version 2.3)

    • Ubisoft is also present in the genre with this version that uses the characters from the Might & Magic series and takes the competition to the extreme, mixing the auto chess with b attle royale. A hundred people, you didn’t read that wrong, a hundred people participate in real-time matches in search of victory and become the last hero standing.

    It may seem like an exaggeration, but it works very well and matches are fast enough that the experience doesn’t become overwhelming. As always, strategy and quick thinking give the player an advantage and with so many characters available, there is a lot of scope to test different styles of play.

    In a competitive market, it’s important to stand out, and that’s exactly what Might & Magic: Chess Royale did by blending two such popular styles. Enjoy intense battles, improve your characters and create powerful teams to take out your enemies.

    Merging two distinct styles, Chess Royale delivers a different experience in the market (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    What is your favorite auto chess? Let us know in the comments!

    Source: AC Dragonest, Ubisoft, Underlords, Chess Rush

