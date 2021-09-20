You | Season 3 Trailer Reveals New Joe Obsession

After the twist of the second season finale of the series You, originally produced by Netflix, it’s time to find out which ones will be the directions the couple will take, but some things don’t change. Joe (Penn Badgley), who now has not only a wife, but also a son, will once again become obsessed with a new woman, as shown in the official trailer.

“I don’t think, in my whole life, I’ve ever felt as scared as I am now,” says the character right at the beginning of the trailer, after the birth of her son with Love (Victoria Pedretti). Joe also says he would change with the baby’s arrival, including leaving a busy region to live in a quiet suburban neighborhood and marrying a “monster”, as he defines the “beloved”.

    • Image: Disclosure/Netflix

    The change, however it would be a fresh start after both of them do bad things, doesn’t last long. The protagonist finds himself obsessed with the neighbor, remaking everything we’ve seen in previous seasons. This time, however, it will be more difficult to escape unharmed, as Love is suspicious of her husband’s activities.

    Watch the trailer:

    The third season of You, or You, debuts on Netflix on the day 15 of October.

