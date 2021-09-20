You | Season 3 Trailer Reveals New Joe Obsession

After the twist of the second season finale of the series You, originally produced by Netflix, it’s time to find out which ones will be the directions the couple will take, but some things don’t change. Joe (Penn Badgley), who now has not only a wife, but also a son, will once again become obsessed with a new woman, as shown in the official trailer.

“I don’t think, in my whole life, I’ve ever felt as scared as I am now,” says the character right at the beginning of the trailer, after the birth of her son with Love (Victoria Pedretti). Joe also says he would change with the baby’s arrival, including leaving a busy region to live in a quiet suburban neighborhood and marrying a “monster”, as he defines the “beloved”.