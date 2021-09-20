fifa-22-will-feature-songs-by-chvrches,-dj-snake-and-more

EA Sports announced the FIFA track 22 this Monday- fair (20). This is the biggest soundtrack in the franchise’s history, featuring 122 songs and artists like DJ Snake, Kero Kero Bonito and Luke Hemmings.

FIFA 22 | Check out the notes of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and more

FIFA 20 | EA reveals new technology, pricing and release date

The game menu soundtrack will have 70 songs and will feature artists such as Glass Animals, Polo&Pan, Bakar, CVRCHES, Casper Caan, Bloodmoon, Hope Tala and the Brazilian Caio Prado. The soundtrack of VOLTA mode will have about 22 songs and will bring names like British rapper Headie One, the hip duo. American hop EARTHGANG and British singer John Newman.

The game will also include exclusive FUT kits designed by Swedish House Mafia, AJ Tracey, CHIKA and DJ Snake. You can find more information about the soundtrack of FIFA 22 on the official website. Game music and TURN mode music are available in Spotify playlists.

FIFA 22

will be released on October 1st for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.