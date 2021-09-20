xiaomi-can-rename-cc-line-and-launch-new-cellphone-with-up-to-12gb-of-ram

Xiaomi intends to make one more change in the naming of its devices. This time, the Mi CC line could be renamed to Civi, and arrive in China as a Xiaomi version 10 Lite NE 5G, recently introduced to the global market.

A screenshot released by the profile @stufflistings on Twitter shows that the new device would already have its advertising pieces ready, that is, Xiaomi is ready to make the device’s official announcement. In addition, it would have already passed tests at 3C — a Chinese regulatory agency — which revealed different versions with loading 33 W, 55 W or until 55 W.