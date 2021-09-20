xiaomi-can-rename-cc-line-and-launch-new-cellphone-with-up-to-12gb-of-ram

Xiaomi intends to make one more change in the naming of its devices. This time, the Mi CC line could be renamed to Civi, and arrive in China as a Xiaomi version 10 Lite NE 5G, recently introduced to the global market.
A screenshot released by the profile @stufflistings on Twitter shows that the new device would already have its advertising pieces ready, that is, Xiaomi is ready to make the device’s official announcement. In addition, it would have already passed tests at 3C — a Chinese regulatory agency — which revealed different versions with loading 33 W, 55 W or until 55 W.
In relation to other specifications of the new smartphone, it is likely to inherit most of Xiaomi’s components 10 Lite NE 5G, like the Snapdragon processor 778G 5G, and comes with 6, 8 or 20 GB of RAM and 250, 256 or 660 GB of internal storage. The rear camera set has a 55 MP main sensor, with an ultrawide 8 MP and a 5 MP telemacro — however, a periscopic lens with a 5x optical zoom and sensor of is not discarded MP. On the front, the selfie camera must have 27 MP.
The device design should be very similar to other Xiaomi line devices , in which the module for the rear cameras has rounded corners, and also supports the LED flash. The fingerprint sensor will be on the side, the screen may have a refresh rate of 128 Hz and the battery should be around 4.128 mAh.
According to the screenshot, the new smartphone may be launched at an event scheduled for the day 20 September in China. The brand also announced another exhibition in India on the day 29 of September , where you can present the same smartphone, but possibly with a new name. It is also possible that Xiaomi Civi is not related to the former Mi CC, but all information will only be confirmed on the date specified by the Chinese brand.
Source: ITHome
