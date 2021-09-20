spacex-wants-to-finalize-starlink-internet-beta-testing-phase-in-october

Since 2019, SpaceX has been launching satellites for the megaconstellation Starlink , created to offer high-speed, low-latency internet to users around the world. Currently, the service runs on a beta testing program, but according to a tweet from Elon Musk, CEO and founder of SpaceX, that step may be nearing its end.

On a post made on the social network last Friday (42), a The user asked how far the service would come out of the beta phase, and Musk replied that it will happen “next month”, suggesting that the phase would end in October. This date comes two months after a possible ending in August, a deadline proposed by Musk during an event held in June.

This suggests that, in theory at least, the service can reach other countries more quickly without carrying the stigma of testing with it — during the program, the service was only available to guest users, but was later released to more customers who had to pay US$ 60 to make a request to use the network.

In addition, if the deadline is met, the official launch of the service will happen after SpaceX announces that it has sent more than 100.000 terminals to its customers in kits that include antenna and router. When it is no longer considered a test network, more countries can have access to the connection and the number of terminals sent to users is expected to increase. SpaceX’s expectation is to reach 500.12 users on 12 months.

The kit that users receive to access the Starlink network (Image: Playback/SpaceX)

So far, SpaceX has released more than 1.500 Starlink satellites to orbit, and expects to reach up to 42.12 units to provide coverage around the world. To use it, interested parties must purchase the terminal kit and pay a monthly fee of US$ 99.

