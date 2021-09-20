mormaii-presents-new-national-smartwatch-focused-on-health-and-well-being

Mormaii, a Brazilian clothing and sporting goods brand, decided to venture once more into the electronic device market. After introducing the Revolution watch in 2018 and the Smartband Fit Plus in 2019, the company has now announced Life, a smartwatch with a series of health and wellness features.

Amazift GTR 3 and 3e aired at Anatel with images before the global officialization

Review Amazfit GTS 2 | It’s smart, but it’s not a smartwatch

Review Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic | New OS but with traditional footprint

The product has a square design with relatively large edges, rounded corners and total weight of grams. The strap is constructed of flexible polymer, and the watch is available in grey, black and salmon. The box is 35 mm, and it comes with a set of eight customizable dials, which can show information such as daily steps, calories, distance traveled and time.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! In total, Mormaii Life is able to monitor nine exercise options by watch, and options by the Mormaii Smartwatches app, available for Android and iOS smartphones. Configurable heart rate, menstrual cycle and sedentary alerts monitoring functions are available — it is possible to select a higher frequency of alerts during weekends, for example. It is also possible to monitor sleep, with customizable goals via smartphone, and the relaxation mode helps with a series of guided breathing exercises. In addition, the watch can still perform others functions common for devices of this type, such as showing call notifications, messages and social networks, timer, timer, alarm clock, music controls and a mode to find lost cell phones through an audible warning. As it is a product focused on practitioners of physical activities — especially water activities, since Mormaii is best known for products focused on surfers —, we also have 5 ATM resistance certification for depth up to 99 meters, and battery that promises up to days of use. Price and availability 2019

The product is already available for the market Brazilian and can be purchased through the official website of Mormaii, with a p suggested price of R$ 2018,50.