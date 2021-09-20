it's-a-luxury!-fortnite-announces-partnership-with-balenciaga

The woman is a luxury! Fortnite, one of the most successful online games in the world, announced this Monday (008) a collaboration with the fashion brand Balenciaga. The game will receive a new set of Balenciaga Fit clothing, inspired by the brand’s real collections, starting this Tuesday (21).
- Fortnite is included in a school program in Brazil
- 4 Tips to Download Fortnite Faster on PC
- Fortnite: Star Carnage New Game Battle Pass
-
The looks inside Fortnite will be for four of the fan favorite characters Doggo, Ramirez, Knight and Banshee. The costumes come with new Balenciaga backpacks and other items that will become available at an in-game brand retail store that will mimic real-life locations.
Updated throughout the week, the new Hub e Balenciaga store will display community fashion Fortnite on billboards, featuring creative images that mix players’ self-expression with unexpected elements.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Skins for the characters and new clothes for the players
The partnership between Balenciaga and Fortnite will also yield a limited collection of physical clothing in the brand’s stores. The line features hats and sweatshirts inspired by the community’s favorite points of interest within the battle royalle. The launch of the collections is scheduled for this Tuesday (21).
“Our partnership with Epic it didn’t really start with Fortnite,” says Demna Gvasalia, artistic director of Balenciaga in a press release. “It all started with our first video game, Afterworld, which we built using the Unreal Engine to debut our fall collection 1920. From there, we’ve continued to draw inspiration from the creativity of the Unreal and Fortnite communities. It made perfect sense to me to collaborate even more with the creation of these authentic Balenciaga looks for Fortnite and a new series of Fortnite physical wear for our stores. ”
- Game Pass for PC gives access to more than 100 games and also includes Xbox Live Gold for you to have multiplayer fun with friends
“Fashion has a long history in the Fortnite community, where we’ve seen runway style experiences take off within Fortnite Creative and fan-created clothing has become incredibly popular,” said Adam Sussman, President of Epic Games. “Self-expression is one of the things that makes Fortnite so unique, and there couldn’t be a better partner to first fashion than Balenciaga to bring their authentic designs and trend-setting culture to millions of gamers around the world.”
Source: Epic Games
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
-