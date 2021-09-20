it's-a-luxury!-fortnite-announces-partnership-with-balenciaga

Updated throughout the week, the new Hub e Balenciaga store will display community fashion Fortnite on billboards, featuring creative images that mix players’ self-expression with unexpected elements.

Skins for the characters and new clothes for the players

The partnership between Balenciaga and Fortnite will also yield a limited collection of physical clothing in the brand’s stores. The line features hats and sweatshirts inspired by the community’s favorite points of interest within the battle royalle. The launch of the collections is scheduled for this Tuesday (21).

“Our partnership with Epic it didn’t really start with Fortnite,” says Demna Gvasalia, artistic director of Balenciaga in a press release. “It all started with our first video game, Afterworld, which we built using the Unreal Engine to debut our fall collection 1920. From there, we’ve continued to draw inspiration from the creativity of the Unreal and Fortnite communities. It made perfect sense to me to collaborate even more with the creation of these authentic Balenciaga looks for Fortnite and a new series of Fortnite physical wear for our stores. ”