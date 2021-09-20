Best free iOS apps

best-free-ios-apps

Since the launch of the first iPhone, back in 2007, both the Apple smartphone and the iOS operating system have evolved to the point where a cell phone was more than a way to make calls, send text messages, and use a calculator. Today, you can store most of your life on a device, whether photos, videos, text files, and still have applications that make your daily life easier.

  • WhatsApp | Learn how to enable Touch ID or Face ID lock on iPhone
  • How to update iPhone
  • How to use the iPhone Health app: the complete guide

If you like exploring your iOS and discovering the most useful apps available for your iPhone, continue here, because

Canaltech has selected the best free options for you to have on your smartphone. Initially, we’ve listed the most basic ones, but in the coming months we’re going to include new practical apps at no cost.

WhatsApp

Messenger is popular among the Brazilian population (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

In the old days, when you knew someone, the question was: what’s their phone number? Today, the question changed to: what is your WhatsApp? That’s because the messenger has become one of the most popular in the world, being available even on the simplest cell phones. WhatsApp can be used to send messages, voice or video calls, create groups and broadcast lists, and it also has a business version to facilitate the interaction of brands with customers.

  • Download:

    iOS

Grades

Notes app is a versatile tool on the iPhone (Image : Screenshot/Canaltech)

Apple offers on its iPhones the Notes application, native to the device, so that the user can make lists, create tables and drafts, leaving everything saved in iCloud. With the app, you can type and format text, create numbered or to-do lists, customize notes with photos and videos from the library, and even scan documents.

Download:

iOS

Health

Health brings data on sleep, physical activities and other records (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

The Apple native app is one of the main alternatives for recording information about your health and physical activities. Saúde can be integrated with other apps and devices, such as Apple Watch, to store data about your exercise and monitor your sleep, for example. The application can still be used to store information from medical records and track changes over time.

  • Download:

    iOS

Sticker. ly

Create and download stickers for WhatsApp ( Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Since WhatsApp released the option to send stickers (the “stickers”), the possibilities for images have become endless. You can use packs of stickers provided by the company, as well as those created by users through apps developed for this, such as Sticker.ly. With the app, you can create your sticker packs in the form of text or image and share the creations with your friends or the community of app users.

  • Download:

    iOS

Google Photos

Google application is alternative to store your photos (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

In addition to iCloud, you can store your photos in the Google Photos app and upload automatically via Wi-Fi or data, depending on your plan. The app lets you back up your images and has several smart features to find the photo or video you’re looking for much more easily. The tool also creates automatic animations and montages with your best photos.

  • Download: iOS

LastPass

Have control of your passwords securely (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech )

With the multitude of networks social accounts and online accounts that we sign, it is crucial that passwords are well protected. To help with this security, apps like LastPass are essential as they offer management of your passwords and also suggest strong combinations to ensure your protection. The tool also allows you to activate the automatic filling of passwords on your iPhone, another hand on the wheel for your daily life.

  • Download:

    iOS

Apple TV

Application can be used to buy and rent movies (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

On Apple TV, you can check, in just one application, television series and movies for purchase or rent, or even from some streaming services you subscribe to, such as Amazon Prime Video, HBO GO and Disney+, in addition to the company’s own Apple TV+. Within the app, you can manage your subscriptions, create a library of what you’ve purchased and what you’ll watch, check out the highlights of each streaming platform, indications of releases and titles that are booming in the entertainment world — and much more.

  • Download:

    iOS

    Widgetsmith

    • Configure your own widgets on iOS (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

    With the arrival of iOS , in September 1227, it has become possible to include widgets on iPhone desktops. With Widgetsmith, you can make your iOS screen look like you: the app lets you customize the widget size, changing text and background colors, borders, swapping icons and photos, and much more, with no limits on quantity . They can be created according to the aesthetics of your wallpaper, making the experience much more fun.

  • Download:

    iOS

    Vellum Wallpapers

    App curated by images for your mobile screen (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

    Wallpaper is another way to personalize your phone’s interface. Vellum Wallpapers provides themed collections with wallpapers and is even updated with daily image suggestions. When choosing your favorite, you can access a preview of the result on the lock screen or the device’s home screen and apply blur effects to customize your background image.

    Download:

    iOS

    • Apple Podcasts

    Use the app to listen and follow your favorite podcasts (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

    Podcast lovers have an iPhone native option to listen to their favorite shows. Apple Podcasts lets you subscribe to the shows you want to listen to, and choose the automatic download option, which automatically creates a queue so you don’t miss any releases. The app also has a page for you to explore which are the featured programs and the ones that are being talked about the most out there.

    Download:

    iOS

    Spotify

    Spotify is one of the most popular options for streaming music and podcasts (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

    Since it was launched in Brazil, Spotify has fallen into popular taste, combining free and premium options to offer a vast catalog of songs and podcasts from around the world to you listen wherever and whenever you want. With the app, you can create playlists, check the week’s news, recommendations based on your musical taste, access playlists created especially for you, among several other options.

    Download:

    iOS

    Google Maps & Waze

    Google Maps is an interesting option to plan routes (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

    When leaving home, whether on foot, by car, motorcycle, bus or bicycle, it is ideal that a application is at your disposal for the consultation of maps and routes. Fortunately, iOS has two of the most popular options: Google Maps and Waze.

    Waze is suitable for tracking traffic information (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

    Both apps offer practically all the same services, Waze being more practical for those who are driving to check how the traffic is. Maps, in turn, is equally effective when the path will not be made by a car or motorbike.

  • Download:

    iOS (Maps) | iOS (Waze)

    Notion

    Notion stands out for its versatility (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

    The Notion goes beyond a Simple app for notepad and to-do lists. With the tool, there are numerous possibilities to create files with links, media files, lines of code and insertion of other pages. In addition, the app provides resources to organize your daily activities and manage projects in teams.

    • Download:

      iOS

    Adobe Lightroom

    Lightroom offers different features to edit your photos (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

    The camera is one of the most attention-grabbing features on the iPhone. In addition to the high quality photos, you can edit them your way in apps like Lightroom. Adobe’s tool stores your photos in the cloud, has its own camera and provides presets to apply the same editing effects to multiple images.

    • Download:

      iOS

    FilmoraGo

    FilmoraGo is option to edit videos (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

    In addition to a photo editor, it’s good to have a video editor in your app library. FilmoraGo is an interesting option, with an intuitive interface and a tool to insert audio, special effects, text and even other videos into your editing project. The app also has customizable templates prepared for dimensions of social networks such as TikTok (iOS) and Instagram (iOS).

    Download:

    iOS

    • AccuWeather

    Follow the weather forecast in your city (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

    If you want to know if it’s worth leaving the house with a coat or an umbrella, check out AccuWeather. The weather app brings up-to-date real-time information, reports the weather forecast in detail, and can even be customized to your needs with real-time notifications and widgets. In the “Radar” function, you can find updates on maps about rainfall, winds and other alerts.

    • Download:

      iOS

    Autodesk Sketchbook

    Use the app to make drawings (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

    Sketchbook is a very interesting alternative for those who like to draw and enjoy creative moments. The drawing application has advanced tools and an extensive catalog with brushes and different effects, simulating pencils, pens, textures and other shapes. Your creations can be quickly saved to your device or synced to iCloud.

    • Download: iOS

    Liked the directions? What free apps do you like that didn’t appear on the list? It says below, in the comments section, and who knows it will appear here in a future update.

