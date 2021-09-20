best-free-ios-apps

Since the launch of the first iPhone, back in 2007, both the Apple smartphone and the iOS operating system have evolved to the point where a cell phone was more than a way to make calls, send text messages, and use a calculator. Today, you can store most of your life on a device, whether photos, videos, text files, and still have applications that make your daily life easier.

WhatsApp | Learn how to enable Touch ID or Face ID lock on iPhone

How to update iPhone

How to use the iPhone Health app: the complete guide

If you like exploring your iOS and discovering the most useful apps available for your iPhone, continue here, because

Canaltech has selected the best free options for you to have on your smartphone. Initially, we’ve listed the most basic ones, but in the coming months we’re going to include new practical apps at no cost.

WhatsApp

Messenger is popular among the Brazilian population (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech) In the old days, when you knew someone, the question was: what’s their phone number? Today, the question changed to: what is your WhatsApp? That’s because the messenger has become one of the most popular in the world, being available even on the simplest cell phones. WhatsApp can be used to send messages, voice or video calls, create groups and broadcast lists, and it also has a business version to facilitate the interaction of brands with customers. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Download:

iOS

Grades Notes app is a versatile tool on the iPhone (Image : Screenshot/Canaltech) Apple offers on its iPhones the Notes application, native to the device, so that the user can make lists, create tables and drafts, leaving everything saved in iCloud. With the app, you can type and format text, create numbered or to-do lists, customize notes with photos and videos from the library, and even scan documents. Download: iOS Health Health brings data on sleep, physical activities and other records (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech) The Apple native app is one of the main alternatives for recording information about your health and physical activities. Saúde can be integrated with other apps and devices, such as Apple Watch, to store data about your exercise and monitor your sleep, for example. The application can still be used to store information from medical records and track changes over time. Download:

iOS

Sticker. ly

Create and download stickers for WhatsApp ( Image: Screenshot/Canaltech) Since WhatsApp released the option to send stickers (the “stickers”), the possibilities for images have become endless. You can use packs of stickers provided by the company, as well as those created by users through apps developed for this, such as Sticker.ly. With the app, you can create your sticker packs in the form of text or image and share the creations with your friends or the community of app users. Download: iOS Google Photos Google application is alternative to store your photos (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech) In addition to iCloud, you can store your photos in the Google Photos app and upload automatically via Wi-Fi or data, depending on your plan. The app lets you back up your images and has several smart features to find the photo or video you’re looking for much more easily. The tool also creates automatic animations and montages with your best photos. Download: iOS LastPass

Have control of your passwords securely (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech ) With the multitude of networks social accounts and online accounts that we sign, it is crucial that passwords are well protected. To help with this security, apps like LastPass are essential as they offer management of your passwords and also suggest strong combinations to ensure your protection. The tool also allows you to activate the automatic filling of passwords on your iPhone, another hand on the wheel for your daily life. Download:

iOS Apple TV Application can be used to buy and rent movies (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech) On Apple TV, you can check, in just one application, television series and movies for purchase or rent, or even from some streaming services you subscribe to, such as Amazon Prime Video, HBO GO and Disney+, in addition to the company’s own Apple TV+. Within the app, you can manage your subscriptions, create a library of what you’ve purchased and what you’ll watch, check out the highlights of each streaming platform, indications of releases and titles that are booming in the entertainment world — and much more. Download: iOS Widgetsmith Configure your own widgets on iOS (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech) With the arrival of iOS , in September 1227, it has become possible to include widgets on iPhone desktops. With Widgetsmith, you can make your iOS screen look like you: the app lets you customize the widget size, changing text and background colors, borders, swapping icons and photos, and much more, with no limits on quantity . They can be created according to the aesthetics of your wallpaper, making the experience much more fun. Download:

iOS Vellum Wallpapers App curated by images for your mobile screen (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech) Wallpaper is another way to personalize your phone’s interface. Vellum Wallpapers provides themed collections with wallpapers and is even updated with daily image suggestions. When choosing your favorite, you can access a preview of the result on the lock screen or the device’s home screen and apply blur effects to customize your background image. Download: iOS Apple Podcasts Use the app to listen and follow your favorite podcasts (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech) Podcast lovers have an iPhone native option to listen to their favorite shows. Apple Podcasts lets you subscribe to the shows you want to listen to, and choose the automatic download option, which automatically creates a queue so you don’t miss any releases. The app also has a page for you to explore which are the featured programs and the ones that are being talked about the most out there. Download: iOS Spotify Spotify is one of the most popular options for streaming music and podcasts (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Since it was launched in Brazil, Spotify has fallen into popular taste, combining free and premium options to offer a vast catalog of songs and podcasts from around the world to you listen wherever and whenever you want. With the app, you can create playlists, check the week’s news, recommendations based on your musical taste, access playlists created especially for you, among several other options.

Download:

iOS

Google Maps & Waze