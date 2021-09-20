best-free-ios-apps

Since the launch of the first iPhone, back in 2007, both the Apple smartphone and the iOS operating system have evolved to the point where a cell phone was more than a way to make calls, send text messages, and use a calculator. Today, you can store most of your life on a device, whether photos, videos, text files, and still have applications that make your daily life easier.
- WhatsApp | Learn how to enable Touch ID or Face ID lock on iPhone
- How to update iPhone
- How to use the iPhone Health app: the complete guide
If you like exploring your iOS and discovering the most useful apps available for your iPhone, continue here, because
Canaltech has selected the best free options for you to have on your smartphone. Initially, we’ve listed the most basic ones, but in the coming months we’re going to include new practical apps at no cost.
In the old days, when you knew someone, the question was: what’s their phone number? Today, the question changed to: what is your WhatsApp? That’s because the messenger has become one of the most popular in the world, being available even on the simplest cell phones. WhatsApp can be used to send messages, voice or video calls, create groups and broadcast lists, and it also has a business version to facilitate the interaction of brands with customers. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
In the old days, when you knew someone, the question was: what’s their phone number? Today, the question changed to: what is your WhatsApp? That’s because the messenger has become one of the most popular in the world, being available even on the simplest cell phones. WhatsApp can be used to send messages, voice or video calls, create groups and broadcast lists, and it also has a business version to facilitate the interaction of brands with customers.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
- Download:
iOS
Grades
iOS
Sticker. ly
Since WhatsApp released the option to send stickers (the “stickers”), the possibilities for images have become endless. You can use packs of stickers provided by the company, as well as those created by users through apps developed for this, such as Sticker.ly. With the app, you can create your sticker packs in the form of text or image and share the creations with your friends or the community of app users. Download: Google Photos
In addition to iCloud, you can store your photos in the Google Photos app and upload automatically via Wi-Fi or data, depending on your plan. The app lets you back up your images and has several smart features to find the photo or video you’re looking for much more easily. The tool also creates automatic animations and montages with your best photos.
iOS
LastPass
Since WhatsApp released the option to send stickers (the “stickers”), the possibilities for images have become endless. You can use packs of stickers provided by the company, as well as those created by users through apps developed for this, such as Sticker.ly. With the app, you can create your sticker packs in the form of text or image and share the creations with your friends or the community of app users.
Download:
Google Photos
In addition to iCloud, you can store your photos in the Google Photos app and upload automatically via Wi-Fi or data, depending on your plan. The app lets you back up your images and has several smart features to find the photo or video you’re looking for much more easily. The tool also creates automatic animations and montages with your best photos.
Since it was launched in Brazil, Spotify has fallen into popular taste, combining free and premium options to offer a vast catalog of songs and podcasts from around the world to you listen wherever and whenever you want. With the app, you can create playlists, check the week’s news, recommendations based on your musical taste, access playlists created especially for you, among several other options.
Download:
iOS
Google Maps & Waze
When leaving home, whether on foot, by car, motorcycle, bus or bicycle, it is ideal that a application is at your disposal for the consultation of maps and routes. Fortunately, iOS has two of the most popular options: Google Maps and Waze. Waze is suitable for tracking traffic information (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)
Both apps offer practically all the same services, Waze being more practical for those who are driving to check how the traffic is. Maps, in turn, is equally effective when the path will not be made by a car or motorbike. Notion
The Notion goes beyond a Simple app for notepad and to-do lists. With the tool, there are numerous possibilities to create files with links, media files, lines of code and insertion of other pages. In addition, the app provides resources to organize your daily activities and manage projects in teams. The camera is one of the most attention-grabbing features on the iPhone. In addition to the high quality photos, you can edit them your way in apps like Lightroom. Adobe’s tool stores your photos in the cloud, has its own camera and provides presets to apply the same editing effects to multiple images. In addition to a photo editor, it’s good to have a video editor in your app library. FilmoraGo is an interesting option, with an intuitive interface and a tool to insert audio, special effects, text and even other videos into your editing project. The app also has customizable templates prepared for dimensions of social networks such as TikTok (iOS) and Instagram (iOS). Download: If you want to know if it’s worth leaving the house with a coat or an umbrella, check out AccuWeather. The weather app brings up-to-date real-time information, reports the weather forecast in detail, and can even be customized to your needs with real-time notifications and widgets. In the “Radar” function, you can find updates on maps about rainfall, winds and other alerts. Autodesk Sketchbook
Sketchbook is a very interesting alternative for those who like to draw and enjoy creative moments. The drawing application has advanced tools and an extensive catalog with brushes and different effects, simulating pencils, pens, textures and other shapes. Your creations can be quickly saved to your device or synced to iCloud. Liked the directions? What free apps do you like that didn’t appear on the list? It says below, in the comments section, and who knows it will appear here in a future update. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
iOS (Maps) | iOS (Waze)
iOS
Adobe Lightroom
iOS
iOS
AccuWeather
iOS
Download: iOS
When leaving home, whether on foot, by car, motorcycle, bus or bicycle, it is ideal that a application is at your disposal for the consultation of maps and routes. Fortunately, iOS has two of the most popular options: Google Maps and Waze.
Waze is suitable for tracking traffic information (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)
Both apps offer practically all the same services, Waze being more practical for those who are driving to check how the traffic is. Maps, in turn, is equally effective when the path will not be made by a car or motorbike.
Notion
The Notion goes beyond a Simple app for notepad and to-do lists. With the tool, there are numerous possibilities to create files with links, media files, lines of code and insertion of other pages. In addition, the app provides resources to organize your daily activities and manage projects in teams.
The camera is one of the most attention-grabbing features on the iPhone. In addition to the high quality photos, you can edit them your way in apps like Lightroom. Adobe’s tool stores your photos in the cloud, has its own camera and provides presets to apply the same editing effects to multiple images.
In addition to a photo editor, it’s good to have a video editor in your app library. FilmoraGo is an interesting option, with an intuitive interface and a tool to insert audio, special effects, text and even other videos into your editing project. The app also has customizable templates prepared for dimensions of social networks such as TikTok (iOS) and Instagram (iOS).
Download:
If you want to know if it’s worth leaving the house with a coat or an umbrella, check out AccuWeather. The weather app brings up-to-date real-time information, reports the weather forecast in detail, and can even be customized to your needs with real-time notifications and widgets. In the “Radar” function, you can find updates on maps about rainfall, winds and other alerts.
Autodesk Sketchbook
Sketchbook is a very interesting alternative for those who like to draw and enjoy creative moments. The drawing application has advanced tools and an extensive catalog with brushes and different effects, simulating pencils, pens, textures and other shapes. Your creations can be quickly saved to your device or synced to iCloud.
Liked the directions? What free apps do you like that didn’t appear on the list? It says below, in the comments section, and who knows it will appear here in a future update.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.