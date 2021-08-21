Muttiah Muralitharan on dhoni: World Cup final MS Dhoni came ahead of Yuvraj Singh in 2011 because of me says

New Delhi

By winning the World Cup in 2011, the Indian team ended its 28-year drought. In the final against Sri Lanka, Gautam Gambhir was the real architect of the victory, while Dhoni also played a fine innings in adverse conditions. While promoting himself, Mahi stepped on the pitch before Yuvraj Singh.

This decision of the former Indian captain is debated till date. Muttiah Muralitharan, now the great spinner and part of the Sri Lankan team in the final, has given a big statement on this matter. According to Muralitharan Dhoni had understood his most deadly ball i.e. second.

This six and a half feet tall cricketer blows long sixes, Singapore Power will be seen for the first time in IPL

Muralitharan said that due to playing with the same team Chennai Super Kings in IPL, Dhoni had thought of him as second. Whereas Yuvraj used to have a lot of trouble playing me. According to Muralitharan, who said goodbye to international cricket after the 2011 World Cup, only a few Indian cricketers could understand the other.

Muralitharan is the most successful bowler in the world. He has 534 wickets in ODIs and has touched 800 in Tests. According to Muralitharan, ‘Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir had their second break. He is not sure about Virender Sehwag.

There was a deadly attack as soon as I returned from the Olympics, it was difficult to recognize the face after surgery

Let us tell you that when Muralitharan used to throw the second, he did not use the seam at all, so the batsmen found it difficult to read the ball. Unless you see Muralitharan’s wrist, you will not be able to play the second ball.