what-is-and-how-shell-box-works

The Shell Box (Android | iOS) is an application used for payments and access to promotions on fueling at Shell’s gas stations. With a registration in the app, you can pay for fuel on your cell phone, use coupons and even accumulate points on the platform.
- 4 best apps to calculate fuel
- How to access and use Drivvo to calculate your car expenses
- 4 apps to find gas stations
The app is an interesting option for those who refuel their vehicle at network stations, with the presence of a map to locate nearby establishments. Want to know more about Shell Box? See how it works and what are the benefits below!
Shell Box: how it works
The main advantage of Shell Box is the payment for the app itself. First, create a free account on the platform and enter a payment method. In this way, it is possible to use the service at compatible stations. During filling, a numerical code is informed on the pumps screen. Then you need to enter this code in your app, wait for the procedure and pay by your cell phone.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Main screen of the Shell Box (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
It is important to emphasize that not all stations on the network are compatible with the application. To facilitate the location, the app provides a map to locate establishments that accept the service as a form of payment. The map also has filters to find offers and stations with different fuels.
Each payment with Shell Box earns points in the app. The platform generates one point per liter refueled or for every R$ 2 spent at Shell Select convenience stores, with the possibility of doubling the score when refueling with Shell V-Power fuel. This amount can be exchanged for miles in the Smiles program or converted into discounts for future fuels. The application also has an area with frequently updated coupons and offers.
Shell Box: payment methods
Mercado Pago and PayPal can be used for payment (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Payment by Shell Box can be done in different ways. In addition to credit card use, the app is also compatible with PayPal and Mercado Pago accounts. In both cases, it is possible to pay with the balance of the virtual wallet or with cards registered in the respective accounts. There is also the option to pay in cash at the gas station. Finally, payment with your account can be made in redeemed credits. Loyalty programs from Smiles, Livelo, Banco Pan and BMW have a partnership with the application and make the redemption of miles available for use when paying for fuel. Have you ever used the Shell Box? Comment on the experience! This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the full terms of use of the service mentioned in the journalistic article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk. Source: Shell Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Mercado Pago and PayPal can be used for payment (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Payment by Shell Box can be done in different ways. In addition to credit card use, the app is also compatible with PayPal and Mercado Pago accounts. In both cases, it is possible to pay with the balance of the virtual wallet or with cards registered in the respective accounts. There is also the option to pay in cash at the gas station.
Finally, payment with your account can be made in redeemed credits. Loyalty programs from Smiles, Livelo, Banco Pan and BMW have a partnership with the application and make the redemption of miles available for use when paying for fuel.
Have you ever used the Shell Box? Comment on the experience!
This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the full terms of use of the service mentioned in the journalistic article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.
Source: Shell
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.