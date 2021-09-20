what-is-and-how-shell-box-works

The Shell Box (Android | iOS) is an application used for payments and access to promotions on fueling at Shell’s gas stations. With a registration in the app, you can pay for fuel on your cell phone, use coupons and even accumulate points on the platform.

The app is an interesting option for those who refuel their vehicle at network stations, with the presence of a map to locate nearby establishments. Want to know more about Shell Box? See how it works and what are the benefits below!

Shell Box: how it works

The main advantage of Shell Box is the payment for the app itself. First, create a free account on the platform and enter a payment method. In this way, it is possible to use the service at compatible stations. During filling, a numerical code is informed on the pumps screen. Then you need to enter this code in your app, wait for the procedure and pay by your cell phone.

Main screen of the Shell Box (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

It is important to emphasize that not all stations on the network are compatible with the application. To facilitate the location, the app provides a map to locate establishments that accept the service as a form of payment. The map also has filters to find offers and stations with different fuels.

Each payment with Shell Box earns points in the app. The platform generates one point per liter refueled or for every R$ 2 spent at Shell Select convenience stores, with the possibility of doubling the score when refueling with Shell V-Power fuel. This amount can be exchanged for miles in the Smiles program or converted into discounts for future fuels. The application also has an area with frequently updated coupons and offers.