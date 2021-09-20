Master Berlin | Gambit is the great champion of the competition

Gambit Esports was consecrated the great champion of VALORANT Masters Berlin this Sunday (19). The Russian team secured a great victory over the North American Team Envy and won a third place for the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa) in the VALORANT Champions world championship.
Envy came to surprise in Bind, but Gambit reduced the advantage to take the first part of the map to a 7×5. In the second half of the map, the Russians turned the score and opened up. However, the balance of the game ended up leading to overtime, ending the first map 15×13 for Gambit.
On Envy’s map of choice, the team closed the first half of Haven 8-4. In the exchange of sides, Gambit rocked and, even with NV trying to hold, the Russians closed by 13×11. In the third map of the series, Split, the first half closed 6×6. Then, Gambit’s attack fell into place and they closed the match by 13×9, guaranteeing a 3×0 victory in the series and the world title.
