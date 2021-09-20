Master Berlin | Gambit is the great champion of the competition

Envy came to surprise in Bind, but Gambit reduced the advantage to take the first part of the map to a 7×5. In the second half of the map, the Russians turned the score and opened up. However, the balance of the game ended up leading to overtime, ending the first map 15×13 for Gambit.

On Envy’s map of choice, the team closed the first half of Haven 8-4. In the exchange of sides, Gambit rocked and, even with NV trying to hold, the Russians closed by 13×11. In the third map of the series, Split, the first half closed 6×6. Then, Gambit’s attack fell into place and they closed the match by 13×9, guaranteeing a 3×0 victory in the series and the world title.

