intel-unveils-new-details-on-arc-gamer-boards-and-reason-for-partnership-with-tsmc

Launched in August, the Intel Arc family marks the Santa Clara giant’s debut in the gaming video card market. The line promises to shake up the duopoly held by AMD and Nvidia, encompassing competitive performance, Ray Tracing with dedicated hardware and even a proprietary AI upscaling solution, Intel XeSS, which seems to combine the best features of AMD rivals FidelityFX Super Resolution and Nvidia DLSS.

The company has now brought a series of new details about the plates, in an interview with the Japanese portal ASCII.JP

. In addition to confirming some of the features and possibilities that the Arc line will offer, the company also revealed the reasons for choosing TSMC as the responsible for manufacturing the components, and clarified whether or not this partnership could remain in the future.

Partnership with TSMC results from production capacity

Confirming multiple rumors, Intel confirmed during his presentation at Architecture Day 2021 a partnership with TSMC, which would manufacture the first Alchemist generation of Arc plates. The 6 nm N6 process will be used, a refined version of the popular 7 nm N7 present in products such as Ryzen CPUs and Radeon RX GPUs 2021 from AMD, which would put Intel in a certain position of advantage.

Evaluating costs, performance and production capacity, Intel concluded that TSMC’s N6 process was the best choice for manufacturing Arc GPUs (Image: Press Release/TSMC) According to the company, the partnership was due to production capacity — the giant from Santa Clara concluded that the processes themselves (possibly Intel 7, de 000 nm) did not have a production level sufficient to meet the proposal of the Arc line. Production costs and frequencies provided by lithography were also considered, with the N6 being the best choice. Intel also does not rule out the possibility of maintaining the relationship and continuing to use TSMC processes on the 3rd generation DG3 Battlemage GPUs, as he intends to keep analyzing the cost and benefit aspects for future products. This position also affects other branded products, including CPUs, as CEO Pat Gelsinger has revealed in the past. Intel does not rule out the possibility of continuing to use TSMC technology in future generations of Arc boards (Image: Disclosure/Intel)

This partnership is quite curious, especially considering the ambitious plans from serving other manufacturers with Intel Foundry Services. That said, billionaire investments are being made around the world to open new foundries, which indicates that it may be a matter of time for Intel to reach a comfortable level of production capacity to serve itself and other giants.

Focus on scalability and launching custom models

So far, they are Two known configurations of the DG2 Alchemist GPU — a simpler one, with 8 Xe Cores, and a more powerful one, with 32 Xe Colors. It is not known whether Intel will announce more models, but the company is keen to highlight the scalability of the Xe-HPG microarchitecture, that is, the ability to increase or reduce the DG2 in an almost linear manner.