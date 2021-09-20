delta-variant-makes-covid-19-advance-in-israel,-model-country-in-immunizations

At this time, Israel has been a true global example of vaccination against covid-19. At the end of February, 50% of the Israeli population had already taken at least one dose of the vaccine, and currently, 63% of the Israeli population is fully immunized. However, the country has been facing an increase in the number of cases of the disease, even in the midst of this scenario. The question that remains is: why has this been happening?

One of the main causes pointed out by experts is the Delta variant, which by being more infectious, ends up affecting the level of protection of the vaccine (although the immunizing agent remains highly effective against the most severe form of the disease, even so).

Scientists also mention the drop in immunity generated by Pfizer’s vaccine, initially the only immunizing agent administered in the country. The individual protection level is 19% to 32% from five to six months after vaccination, compared to protection for more than 60% right after vaccination. It is noteworthy that, despite this drop, vaccination still prevents a significant number of severe cases.