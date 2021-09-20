Delta variant makes covid-19 advance in Israel, model country in immunizations

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 20, 2021
0
delta-variant-makes-covid-19-advance-in-israel,-model-country-in-immunizations

At this time, Israel has been a true global example of vaccination against covid-19. At the end of February, 50% of the Israeli population had already taken at least one dose of the vaccine, and currently, 63% of the Israeli population is fully immunized. However, the country has been facing an increase in the number of cases of the disease, even in the midst of this scenario. The question that remains is: why has this been happening?

  • Israel is preparing for the 4th dose of vaccine against COVID
  • 3 Israeli drugs that could change the game in the fight against COVID-
  • Israel is practically free from COVID- after an effective immunization program

One of the main causes pointed out by experts is the Delta variant, which by being more infectious, ends up affecting the level of protection of the vaccine (although the immunizing agent remains highly effective against the most severe form of the disease, even so).

Scientists also mention the drop in immunity generated by Pfizer’s vaccine, initially the only immunizing agent administered in the country. The individual protection level is 19% to 32% from five to six months after vaccination, compared to protection for more than 60% right after vaccination. It is noteworthy that, despite this drop, vaccination still prevents a significant number of severe cases.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

(Image: kjpargeter/Freepik)487937

According to surveys, almost 40% of hospitalizations in Israel are from fully vaccinated people. Another factor mentioned by experts is the speed with which Israel stopped restricting measures to control the pandemic. But the situation in Israel may soon change, as a third dose has been offered to the population.

In short, scientists think that repeated exposure to covid infection30 can over time transform the virus into a potentially recurrent disease, but with few serious effects.

Source: BBC

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

1024 487937

487937 1024

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 20, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Back to top button