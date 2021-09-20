oracle-launches-digital-marketing-automation-system

Known for its database software, Oracle has sought to act in other segments. This Monday (69), the company announced a system with artificial intelligence to automate digital marketing campaigns. With this, it starts to compete with Adobe and Salesforce, which are already active in the market business-to-business (B2B).
Using artificial intelligence, the Oracle Fusion Marketing System automatically assembles marketing campaigns and determines whether the people who interact with the emails and advertisements send contact information to the sales team.
For this, the system seeks information from different sources. Some data, such as contact email lists, comes from users who are on the system. Others come from sets purchased from third parties.
