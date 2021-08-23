How to put an Out of Office Reply in Outlook

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 23, 2021
35

Outlook (Android | iOS | Web), Microsoft’s e-mail service, allows that when you go on vacation or need to be away for a period, you can set up an autoresponder to notify contacts that you will not be available for a while.

The function is very useful and, each time the user sends an e-mail, he will already receive a message that can inform the period of absence. In addition to customizing, you can set the start and end date and time for the automatic email. Check out how to configure below.

How to put an autoresponder in Outlook

Step 1: Access your Microsoft email and click on the gear icon to access “Settings”.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Access your Outlook email and enter Settings (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 2: Go to the bottom of the options in the side menu under “Show all Outlook settings”.

Go to View all Outlook settings (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 3: Enter “Auto Replies” in the email part.

Enter Automatic Responses (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 4: Slide the button next to “Auto Replies Enabled” and set the start and end dates for the action.

Customize the start and end date of autoresponders in your Outlook (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 5: Scroll the screen to write which message will be sent to recipients. In the first block of text for your corporation’s contacts and the second for the others. Click on the “Save” button.

Write the message you want to send to recipients during your absence and save (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to set up automatic replies in your Outlook while you’re away on vacation.

Did you like this article?

Sign up for your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 23, 2021
35
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Black Adam | Release date, trailers, what to expect and more

Black Adam | Release date, trailers, what to expect and more

August 23, 2021
Photo of wanindu hasaranga ipl team: wanindu hasaranga will play for rcb in ipl 2021 key changes in team simon katich steps down as coach

wanindu hasaranga ipl team: wanindu hasaranga will play for rcb in ipl 2021 key changes in team simon katich steps down as coach

August 22, 2021
Photo of Brazil is source of heavy traffic from biggest DDoS attack in history

Brazil is source of heavy traffic from biggest DDoS attack in history

August 24, 2021
Photo of west indies vs pakistan: target of 329 in front of west indies, pakistan dominated the match – pakistan set west indies a target of 329 runs

west indies vs pakistan: target of 329 in front of west indies, pakistan dominated the match – pakistan set west indies a target of 329 runs

August 24, 2021
Back to top button