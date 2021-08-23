How to put an Out of Office Reply in Outlook

How to put an Out of Office Reply in Outlook

Outlook (Android | iOS | Web), Microsoft’s e-mail service, allows that when you go on vacation or need to be away for a period, you can set up an autoresponder to notify contacts that you will not be available for a while.

The function is very useful and, each time the user sends an e-mail, he will already receive a message that can inform the period of absence. In addition to customizing, you can set the start and end date and time for the automatic email. Check out how to configure below.

How to put an autoresponder in Outlook

Step 1: Access your Microsoft email and click on the gear icon to access “Settings”.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Access your Outlook email and enter Settings (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 2: Go to the bottom of the options in the side menu under “Show all Outlook settings”.

Go to View all Outlook settings (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 3: Enter “Auto Replies” in the email part.

Enter Automatic Responses (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 4: Slide the button next to “Auto Replies Enabled” and set the start and end dates for the action.

Customize the start and end date of autoresponders in your Outlook (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Step 5: Scroll the screen to write which message will be sent to recipients. In the first block of text for your corporation’s contacts and the second for the others. Click on the “Save” button.

Write the message you want to send to recipients during your absence and save (Image: Guadalupe Carniel/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to set up automatic replies in your Outlook while you’re away on vacation.

Did you like this article?

Sign up for your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.