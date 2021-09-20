Call of Duty: Mobile | The main news of Season 8

Call of Duty: Mobile will receive Season 8: Second Anniversary, on 50 from September to 13h (Eastern Time), with new maps and game modes to celebrate the special date of the mobile shooter. The main news is the addition of the Blackout map, the biggest scenario of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and also of the history of the franchise.
- 505828Buy the Xbox Series S at Magalu and guarantee your entry to the new generation of consoles505829
Season 8 features loads of new free and paid content, including characters like Alias Volcanic Ash, functional weapons (the R9-0 shotgun and the M assault rifle13, after the season), a Score Series, Weapon Projects, Business Cards, Pendants, CPs and more. In addition, players will also have the opportunity to conquer 22 new tiers of rewards in the Battle Pass.
The update also features bug fixes and graphics updates, a new weapon looting system, a revamped health and armor system, and an improved interface.
(Image: Disclosure/Activision)
Call of Duty: Mobile is available for free for Android and iOS devices.
Editor’s Note: in this Activision Blizzard is currently being investigated for reports of sexual harassment, bullying and misconduct. For more information, click here.505829
Source: Call fo Duty Blog
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.