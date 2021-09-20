Call of Duty: Mobile | The main news of Season 8

Conceptual art of the Blackout map (Image: Disclosure/Activision)

The battle royale map has several references to other games from the series Black Ops, featuring replicas of Nuketown Island, Ghost Town, Cargo Docks, Firing Range and Verrückt in the form of Asylum. The developer recommends that players explore all regions as much as possible to devise good strategies and go into combat.

As season eight is also a special birthday, shooters will celebrate at the event special Birthday Cake, consisting of a Birthday Puzzle and a new themed event called Counterattack. The mode will use NPCs (non-playable characters) to give the player quests and also which can be recruited to get event points and earn rewards.

