star-wars-could-win-studio-game-that-produced-heavy-rain

The information was corroborated by Tom Henderson, insider who declared that this supposed new Star Wars game has been in production for 18 months. The partnership between Disney and the producer of Heavy Rain has not been officially announced and the sources of the rumors cannot say where the development of the game would be.

If the rumor is confirmed, the partnership between Quantic Dream and Disney will mark another Star Wars project that we will see in the next few years old. Since the rebirth of the Lucasfilm Games brand, Mickey’s company has bet on a licensing model for creating Star Wars games for a wide range of studios of various sizes.

Star Wars games in development While EA, with whom Disney had an exclusive contract for the Star Wars games, is working on a supposed sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, other developers are pushing their own projects into the not-too-distant future.

Jedi: Fallen Order is EA’s award-winning singleplayer campaign in the Star Wars universe (Image: Reproduction/EA)

In 2022, Zynga will release for Nintendo Switch and cell phones the title Star Wars: Hunters

, which will be focused on real-time online battles.

