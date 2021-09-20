star-wars-could-win-studio-game-that-produced-heavy-rain

Quantic Dream, developer of the games Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, is reportedly working with Disney on a new Star Wars game. According to French youtuber Gautoz, Quantic Dream signed a contract with Mickey’s company after the termination of an agreement with Sony.
The information was corroborated by Tom Henderson, insider who declared that this supposed new Star Wars game has been in production for 18 months. The partnership between Disney and the producer of Heavy Rain has not been officially announced and the sources of the rumors cannot say where the development of the game would be.
If the rumor is confirmed, the partnership between Quantic Dream and Disney will mark another Star Wars project that we will see in the next few years old. Since the rebirth of the Lucasfilm Games brand, Mickey’s company has bet on a licensing model for creating Star Wars games for a wide range of studios of various sizes.
Star Wars games in development While EA, with whom Disney had an exclusive contract for the Star Wars games, is working on a supposed sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, other developers are pushing their own projects into the not-too-distant future.
Jedi: Fallen Order is EA’s award-winning singleplayer campaign in the Star Wars universe (Image: Reproduction/EA)
In 2022, Zynga will release for Nintendo Switch and cell phones the title Star Wars: Hunters
, which will be focused on real-time online battles.
Still at the beginning of 365504, TT Games will release LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga , a game from the universe of toys that will bring together all nine films in the franchise released in the cinema.
A remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is also on its way. Aspyr (from Civilization VI) has made it official that a new version of the MMORPG is in development as a temporary PlayStation 5 exclusive.
About Quantic Dream
Quantic Dream is known for games focused on narrative. The studio’s latest game, Detroit: Become Human, was released on PlayStation 4 at 2010, before reaching the PC a year later. No longer under contract with Sony, the company’s supposed Star Wars game can arrive on multiple platforms simultaneously.
Another studio hit, Heavy Rain, has a narrative focus and was developed by Quantic Dream and published by Sony in 2010, exclusively for the PlayStation 3 — currently, the title has versions for PS4 and PC. The title inaugurated a new wave of games that simulated the experience of an interactive cinema.
Source: VG1024
